EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel's Sad Last Days — Music Icon, 76, Forced to Use Walking Cane in First Appearance Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis as Doctor Confirms 'Gait Instability'

Radar spoke exclusively to Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MDSr. Medical Advisor, from the Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa about Joel's condition.

While he admitted a "short video clip can only tell us so much," he shared, "What's visible – such as use of a cane and some gait instability – is consistent with balance impairment, which is a hallmark symptom of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus."

"Importantly, the use of a cane can also reflect caution rather than decline," he added.

As for Joel's prognosis, Dr. Spielvogel said it "depends heavily on diagnosis timing, treatment response, and overall health."

He also noted, "Neurological conditions are often misunderstood and unfairly sensationalized," and Joel's diagnosis is "not inherently a terminal" one.

"Many people live for years, sometimes decades, while managing it, especially when it’s properly treated and monitored," he added. "Quality of life varies, but with medical oversight and lifestyle support, individuals can continue to live full, meaningful lives."

As far as if Joel could recover from his condition, Dr. Spielvogel claimed it "depends on how it's defined."

"With Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, some symptoms, particularly gait and balance, can improve or stabilize with proper treatment, but others may persist," he shared.

"Early recognition, ongoing medical care, and eliminating contributing stressors, such as alcohol, significantly improve outcomes. So yes, improvement is possible, but expectations should be realistic and individualized."