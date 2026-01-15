Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel's Sad Last Days — Music Icon, 76, Forced to Use Walking Cane in First Appearance Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis as Doctor Confirms 'Gait Instability'

Billy Joel was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus in 2025.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:41 p.m. ET

Billy Joel made his first appearance since being diagnosed with a brain disorder and relied on a cane to help walk.

RadarOnline.com exclusively spoke with a doctor about his prognosis, and he confirmed some "gait instability consistent with balance impairment."

A Shocking Video of Billy Joel

Billy Joel leaned on a cane to walk in a shocking new video clip.

A shocking video of the Piano Man singer surfaced when he showed up at a show his cover band was performing in Wellington, Fla.

This was his first appearance since his brain condition was diagnosed, and he used a cane to help him as he walked out onto the stage.

Joel, 76, had his wife and kids with him, and his wife seemed to help stabilize him as well.

While his voice was still in pristine condition as he sang Big Shot and We Didn't Start the Fire, seeing him having trouble walking without support was a first for the rock-and-roll legend.

What Did a Doctor Say About Billy Joel's Condition?

Billy Joel's prognosis 'depends heavily on diagnosis timing,' a doctor shared.

Radar spoke exclusively to Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, MDSr. Medical Advisor, from the Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa about Joel's condition.

While he admitted a "short video clip can only tell us so much," he shared, "What's visible – such as use of a cane and some gait instability – is consistent with balance impairment, which is a hallmark symptom of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus."

"Importantly, the use of a cane can also reflect caution rather than decline," he added.

As for Joel's prognosis, Dr. Spielvogel said it "depends heavily on diagnosis timing, treatment response, and overall health."

He also noted, "Neurological conditions are often misunderstood and unfairly sensationalized," and Joel's diagnosis is "not inherently a terminal" one.

"Many people live for years, sometimes decades, while managing it, especially when it’s properly treated and monitored," he added. "Quality of life varies, but with medical oversight and lifestyle support, individuals can continue to live full, meaningful lives."

As far as if Joel could recover from his condition, Dr. Spielvogel claimed it "depends on how it's defined."

"With Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, some symptoms, particularly gait and balance, can improve or stabilize with proper treatment, but others may persist," he shared.

"Early recognition, ongoing medical care, and eliminating contributing stressors, such as alcohol, significantly improve outcomes. So yes, improvement is possible, but expectations should be realistic and individualized."

An Addiction and Recovery Expert Weighs in on Billy Joel

An addiction and recovery specialist said 'what matters most' is Billy Joel 'is sober now.'

Addiction and recovery specialist Richard Taite, founder and executive chairman of the Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa, also spoke with Radar about how Joel's past issues with alcohol may have impacted his current condition.

"In my experience, alcohol abuse over long periods of time can absolutely contribute to neurological vulnerability," shared Taite, who is the host of the mental health podcast We’re Out of Time.

"Chronic alcohol use is known to affect balance, cognition, and brain health overall, especially when combined with depression, stress, and aging.

"That said, Billy was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which is a specific medical condition, and it would be irresponsible to say alcohol caused it."

Taite admitted he believes that Joel's health would be in an overall better place today if he hadn't consumed alcohol so heavily in the past.

"Long-term sobriety improves outcomes across almost every health metric, including neurological health," he stated.

"A brain that hasn’t been under constant chemical stress for decades typically has more reserve. What matters most is that he’s sober now, aware of his condition, and getting medical attention. That’s where the focus should be, not rewriting the past."

What Is Billy Joel Struggling With?

Billy Joel's condition is often referred to as 'treatable dementia.'

As aforementioned, Joel was diagnosed in 2025 with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

According to the Hydrocephalus Association, it is a "neurological disorder characterized by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles, leading to symptoms such as difficulty walking (gait disturbances), cognitive challenges often confused as Alzheimer's, and urinary incontinence."

Typically, people over 60 years old are impacted by it, and it is often referred to as "treatable dementia."

