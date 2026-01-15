'Morning Joe' Host Joe Scarborough Says Videos of ICE Agents 'Dragging' Protesters in the Street 'Looks Like Putin's Russia'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Joe Scarborough has likened the ongoing civic unrest in Minneapolis to something straight out of Russia, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Morning Joe host came down hard on videos of ICE agents "attacking" protestors.
Rising Tension Nationwide
Scarborough's comparison came while he shared footage of ICE agents violently arresting protestors, following the deadly shooting of Renee Good last week.
The tension in the northern city has skyrocketed in the wake of the shooting, with both sides placing blame on the other. Appearing on his MS Now show, Scarborough asked former constitutional lawyer David French to help him "understand" what was going on.
"I see these people being dragged in the street, I see masked people coming up demanding papers, I see a guy sitting in a gas station parking lot and ICE officers breaking the window and then dragging him out and putting their knee on his back," the anchor explained.
"This looks like Russia! It really does. This looks like something that you would expect in Russia that protesters – this is happening to protesters, not suspected murderers or rapists – this is what America looks like in (2026) for protesters."
'Morning Joke'
But his viral rant wasn't over yet: "We always looked at what happened to the Soviet Union and looked at what happened in Putin's Russia and saw this happening to protesters. They're being taken off the streets, thinking, 'oh my god, how could that ever happen in society?' And I'd always ask, 'How could those Russian police officers do that?'"
Critics online called the liberal journalists' comments over the edge.
"Morning Joke is more like it," one person tweeted, as another bashed: "Scarborough has no credibility at all. Everything he says is filled with bulls---. Yawn."
While one person slammed his personal views: "You're d--- proud of this. Illegal aliens (are coming) into the country, and you don't want violent illegal aliens deported. They commit rape, murder, felonious assault-fraud but you're going to protest to keep them in the country. This lady's blood is on your fingers."
Renee Good's Death Has Rocked The Nation
The death of Good has rocked the country, mostly along party lines. According to authorities and video footage circulating online, Good was attempting to drive away from a raid when agents approached her vehicle.
The videos show her waving toward agents in an unmarked vehicle before they exited, drew their weapons, and fired multiple shots as she tried to leave the scene. She was struck at least three times and later died.
ICE claimed Good deliberately drove her burgundy SUV at agents — something that was disputed by witnesses, and Mayor Jacob Frey even called "bulls---."
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good's actions as "an act of domestic terrorism" and defended her officer's actions.
ICE Agents Told To 'Leave The City'
In a heated outburst, Frey told Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents to leave his city.
"What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets, and, in this case, quite literally killing people," the fired-up mayor told reporters shortly after the fatal shooting.
"This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."
Then he got angry.
"To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he continued. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite."