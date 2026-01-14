EXCLUSIVE: 'Medical-Grade Skincare' BUT No Plastic Surgery — How Jennifer Garner, 53, Has Maintained an 'Exceptional' Ageless Appearance

Jennifer Garner looked ageless at the 2026 Golden Globes, after a 13-year absence, making it nearly impossible to believe the actress is 53 years old.

Many fans wondered whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery to look so youthful.

A top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com Garner appears to have not gone under the knife and that her impossibly perfect visage is the result of "medical-grade skincare" and "years of thoughtful maintenance rather than quick fixes."