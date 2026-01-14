Inside Timothy Busfield's Home Raid: Heavily Armed Federal Agents Busted Down Actor's Door After He Was Accused of Child Sex Abuse

As Timothy Busfield was turning himself in to the authorities in New Mexico over child sex abuse charges, a task force was dramatically raiding his home in rural New York in search of the fugitive actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At least 10 members of the U.S. Marshals and the New York Regional Fugitive Task Force bashed in the door of the $300,000 vacation home that Busfield, 48, shares with his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, in the tiny town of Highland Lake on Tuesday, January 13.

However, the Thirtysomething alum wasn't on the property.