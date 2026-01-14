EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Absolutely Fuming Over Loss of Easy Retirement' — After Radar Revealed How Their Disgraced Dad's Epstein Scandal Has Cost Them a $40Million Inheritance
Jan. 14 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are privately furious after learning the long-term financial security they once expected from their father's Windsor home has effectively vanished – casualties of a scandal that continues to ripple far beyond its original fallout.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the sisters, aged 37 and 35, had grown up assuming that Royal Lodge – the 31-room property set within Windsor Great Park – would remain a stable family asset, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Royal Lodge Once Seen as a Guaranteed Family Safety Net
Their father, former Prince Andrew, 65, secured a 75-year lease on the residence in 2003, a deal widely viewed as locking in a future inheritance worth an estimated $40million.
That assumption collapsed after King Charles, 77, moved last year to sever Andrew's remaining ties to royal life following renewed scrutiny of his past association with Jeffrey Epstein and ordered him out of the mansion, as well as stripping him of his royal titles.
A source close to the family said the implications for the princesses landed hard.
They revealed: "There was an expectation that Royal Lodge would one day benefit Beatrice and Eugenie, even if only as a safety net. That has now gone completely."
The insider added: "They are angry because this is not about extravagance. It was about long-term security that has been wiped out. Their dream of an easy life in retirement is now gone."
Belief in Permanent Lease Proved 'Badly Misplaced'
Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2008 with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, despite their 1996 divorce.
Before the King initiated formal steps to reclaim the property for the Crown Estate, the family believed the lease offered permanence.
Another source told us: "The understanding was that the arrangement insulated the property from short-term drama. That belief has proved badly misplaced."
Experts Say Inheritance Dream Is Now Completely Dead
Property experts say the reality is stark. One told us the end of the lease ends any inheritance prospects for Andrew's family.
They added: "That outcome would only ever have been possible while the lease remained intact. Once it is terminated or surrendered, there is nothing to pass on."
Royal Lodge reverts entirely to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters.
Sources said Andrew – now known as Andrew Windsor – had long treated the lease on the Lodge as leverage, assuming it guaranteed his position regardless of reputational damage.
But experts stressed the financial consequences extend beyond losing a residence.
One said: "This was not just a place to live. It was a valuable leasehold asset that justified significant personal investment over time."
Windsor is now expected to relocate to smaller accommodation on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, in a clear demotion in status and security.
For his daughters, the loss is symbolic as well as material. Eugenie lives with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and a home in Portugal.
Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their two children.
Another source said: "Neither princess needs Royal Lodge for housing, but losing a $40million asset changes the shape of their futures."
They added: "They feel they are paying the price for decisions they did not make. The anger is real, and it is directed squarely at how their father's scandal keeps shrinking their options."