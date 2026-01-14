EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Absolutely Fuming Over Loss of Easy Retirement' — After Radar Revealed How Their Disgraced Dad's Epstein Scandal Has Cost Them a $40Million Inheritance

Property experts say the reality is stark. One told us the end of the lease ends any inheritance prospects for Andrew's family.

They added: "That outcome would only ever have been possible while the lease remained intact. Once it is terminated or surrendered, there is nothing to pass on."

Royal Lodge reverts entirely to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters.

Sources said Andrew – now known as Andrew Windsor – had long treated the lease on the Lodge as leverage, assuming it guaranteed his position regardless of reputational damage.

But experts stressed the financial consequences extend beyond losing a residence.

One said: "This was not just a place to live. It was a valuable leasehold asset that justified significant personal investment over time."

Windsor is now expected to relocate to smaller accommodation on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, in a clear demotion in status and security.

For his daughters, the loss is symbolic as well as material. Eugenie lives with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and a home in Portugal.

Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their two children.

Another source said: "Neither princess needs Royal Lodge for housing, but losing a $40million asset changes the shape of their futures."

They added: "They feel they are paying the price for decisions they did not make. The anger is real, and it is directed squarely at how their father's scandal keeps shrinking their options."