EXCLUSIVE: The 'Heartbreaking' Reason Unlucky-in-Love Pamela Anderson Broke Her Make-Up Free Run at Golden Globes — After Liam Neeson Split 'Left Her Reeling'

The timing of her glam glow-up, insiders say, was deliberate.

"Awards season is when eyes are everywhere,' one friend said. "She wanted to step back into the room with intention. There is a sense that she is ready to attract romance again, and she knows glamour has always been one of her languages."

A second source echoed the sentiment, saying: "After things ended with Liam, she felt deflated. This was about reclaiming confidence and inviting attention back into her life."

The look itself remained characteristically pared back.

Anderson appeared to skip foundation, opting instead for targeted concealer and a luminous finish, while keeping her nails bare – a continuation of her emphasis on natural care.

The balance, a source said, was the point.

They added: "She did not want a costume. She wanted polish without erasing the woman she has become."

Friends stressed the shift should not be read as a wholesale return to Anderson's 1990s bombshell aesthetic.

"She is not chasing her past," one said. "She is integrating it. There is a difference between hiding behind makeup and choosing it as expression."

Another added: "Pamela still believes in authenticity. This was about choice – choosing when to be understated and when to shine."

As the ceremony unfolded, Anderson moved comfortably along the red carpet, smiling and stopping for photographs, her presence registering as both familiar and newly calibrated.

"She is stepping forward again," a source said. "Not to please anyone else – but to remind herself she still has every reason to be desired after the Liam split left her reeling in shock."