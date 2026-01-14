EXCLUSIVE: The 'Heartbreaking' Reason Unlucky-in-Love Pamela Anderson Broke Her Make-Up Free Run at Golden Globes — After Liam Neeson Split 'Left Her Reeling'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson stepped back into her old glamorous look at the 2026 Golden Globes, ending her much-talked-about makeup-free streak in a move friends told RadarOnline.com was driven by a bruising breakup and a renewed desire to feel seen – and desired – again.
The 58-year-old actress arrived at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 12 wearing a winter-white Ferragamo look and debuting a fresh platinum-blonde hairstyle, after months of championing a bare-faced approach that became a cultural talking point.
Quiet Split With Liam Neeson That Rocked Her Confidence
The appearance came weeks after Anderson quietly split from Liam Neeson, 73, a separation sources told us unsettled her more than she expected.
While the look remained restrained – a hint of mascara, soft blush and gloss – it marked a clear shift from the total minimalism she embraced since Paris Fashion Week in 2023.
In recent interviews, Anderson has been unequivocal about her philosophy when it comes to beauty.
She said in December: "I don't do the 'no make-up make-up.' "I do the 'no make-up.'"
She added: "I think people are starting to look more alike these days. But that has a lot to do with AI, social media and filters. I just never want to get caught up in that trap. I would want to jump off the crazy train, and just… I don't know if I've jumped off the crazy train. I still have fun, but I don't want to look like anybody else. I want to look like me."
Friends Say the Golden Globes Marked a Strategic Reset
But those close to the former Baywatch pin-up say the Globes signaled a recalibration rather than a reversal for the actress.
One source said: "Pammy did not wake up wanting to abandon what she believes in. She wanted to feel powerful again after a breakup with Liam that knocked her confidence, and leaning into a touch of glam was part of that reset.
"It's a bit heartbreaking, but at least she is getting on with things."
Another added: "She has always loved being noticed on her own terms. Right now, that includes reminding herself – and everyone else – that she can still turn heads."
Glamour With Intention as Pamela Reclaims Desire and Control
The timing of her glam glow-up, insiders say, was deliberate.
"Awards season is when eyes are everywhere,' one friend said. "She wanted to step back into the room with intention. There is a sense that she is ready to attract romance again, and she knows glamour has always been one of her languages."
A second source echoed the sentiment, saying: "After things ended with Liam, she felt deflated. This was about reclaiming confidence and inviting attention back into her life."
The look itself remained characteristically pared back.
Anderson appeared to skip foundation, opting instead for targeted concealer and a luminous finish, while keeping her nails bare – a continuation of her emphasis on natural care.
The balance, a source said, was the point.
They added: "She did not want a costume. She wanted polish without erasing the woman she has become."
Friends stressed the shift should not be read as a wholesale return to Anderson's 1990s bombshell aesthetic.
"She is not chasing her past," one said. "She is integrating it. There is a difference between hiding behind makeup and choosing it as expression."
Another added: "Pamela still believes in authenticity. This was about choice – choosing when to be understated and when to shine."
As the ceremony unfolded, Anderson moved comfortably along the red carpet, smiling and stopping for photographs, her presence registering as both familiar and newly calibrated.
"She is stepping forward again," a source said. "Not to please anyone else – but to remind herself she still has every reason to be desired after the Liam split left her reeling in shock."