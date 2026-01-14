EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky Roasts Bill Clinton for Mounting 'Gross Abuse of Power' to Reel Her in During Most Candid Interview Yet

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lewinsky, now 52, made the remarks as she reflected on the aftermath of the 18-month relationship with Clinton that became public in January 1998, when she was a White House intern and he was leader of the free world.

Monica Lewinsky has delivered her most unflinching account yet of the relationship that upended her life, accusing former president Bill Clinton of a "gross abuse of power" and describing the long shadow cast by a scandal that made her, at 24, a global object of ridicule and hate .

She contemplated suicide, her father considered jumping from a balcony, and her mother suffered a nervous breakdown.

"The public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable," Lewinsky said, recounting how paparazzi made daily life impossible and how her family was pushed to breaking point.

She described the years that followed the scandal as defined by fear, isolation and humiliation.

Speaking during a wide-ranging interview, she described the sudden transformation from private citizen to becoming a hunted public figure after their fling emerged, recalling: "Becoming a public person without having had an intention to; going to bed one night and the next day, everyone knows your name."

Asked whether Clinton, now 79, escaped the consequences of the affair, Lewinsky said: "I haven't spoken to him in almost 30 years and I don't know what his internal landscape is. I think he escaped a lot more than I did."

She added while she once framed the relationship as consensual, time and distance have altered her understanding.

"The farther away you get from something, the more mature you get and the more healed you get," she said, adding: "And this was a gross abuse of power. Full stop."

Lewinsky acknowledged her own part in the affair but said the imbalance at the heart of the relationship was unavoidable.

"That doesn't mean I didn't make mistakes, that I didn't make wrong choices, that my behavior didn't hurt other people," she stressed. "But at the heart of it was a gross abuse of power."

She also admitted she was in love with Clinton, believing at the time the feelings were mutual, before conceding what she thought those emotions meant was mistaken.