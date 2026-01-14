EXCLUSIVE: New George Clooney Divorce Shocker — Insiders Reveal How A-Lister Plans to Split Time Between His Beloved L.A. and France as He and his Wife 'Lead Separate Lives'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
George Clooney has sparked fresh speculation about the state of his marriage after confirming plans to divide his life between Los Angeles and rural France, in a move insiders told RadarOnline.com reflects a household now operating on parallel tracks rather than shared routines.
The A-lister, 64, recently addressed questions about whether he was turning his back on California after selling the Studio City home he owned since 1995 and relocating full-time to France with his wife Amal Clooney, 47, and their eight-year-old twins.
Clooney Insists L.A. Still Matters
The couple, who married in 2014, now hold French citizenship and live on a working farm, though George insisted the shift does not mean abandoning the city that made him famous.
Asked recently whether he was leaving L.A. for good, George replied: "No!"
He explained: "I've been there in that house for 30 years, and it was time to move.
"We got a place about four years ago in France, and we spent a good amount of time there, enjoying it.
"There's an anonymity living there. That's good for the kids. But L.A.'s still a big part of home for me too because it's where I found success. It's where I made all my friends. I know every back street. I know all the shortcuts."
He also reflected on how Hollywood geography has shifted over time, recalling the stigma of moving to the Valley in the early 1990s and praising Studio City's food scene and lingering creative energy.
Sources Say Distance Mirrors Marriage Reality
Behind the nostalgia, however, sources close to the Clooneys suggested the logistics of George's globe-spanning property portfolio have become more than lifestyle choices.
One insider told us the arrangement has effectively formalized a separation of the couple's day-to-day lives ahead of a possible divorce.
"They are committed parents and remain respectful partners, but they are no longer glued to each other by any means," the mole added.
"Amal's work and priorities are rooted in Europe, while George still orbits L.A. professionally. Splitting time is how they make that work."
'Leading Separate Lives' As Divorce Talk Grows
Another source said the physical distance has become symbolic of the state of the couple's relationship.
They added: "From the outside it looks idyllic, farms, privacy, multiple homes, but the reality is George and Amal are often in different places, focused on different worlds.
"That's why people close to them describe it as leading separate lives, and a divorce could soon be on the way that will see George split his life between America and France."
Family Life And Autonomy Take Priority
George has previously acknowledged concerns about raising children in Los Angeles, saying: "We're very lucky. You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it."
He added: "But now, for them, it's like, they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life (in Los Angeles.) France, they kind of don't give a s--- about fame."
The Clooneys also own homes in Italy, England, New York and Kentucky, reinforcing what one source described as a carefully managed balance rather than a single shared base.
"This isn't about a dramatic split," the source said. "It's about two powerful people choosing autonomy, even within a marriage."