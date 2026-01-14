EXCLUSIVE: New George Clooney Divorce Shocker — Insiders Reveal How A-Lister Plans to Split Time Between His Beloved L.A. and France as He and his Wife 'Lead Separate Lives'

The couple, who married in 2014, now hold French citizenship and live on a working farm, though George insisted the shift does not mean abandoning the city that made him famous.

Asked recently whether he was leaving L.A. for good, George replied: "No!"

He explained: "I've been there in that house for 30 years, and it was time to move.

"We got a place about four years ago in France, and we spent a good amount of time there, enjoying it.

"There's an anonymity living there. That's good for the kids. But L.A.'s still a big part of home for me too because it's where I found success. It's where I made all my friends. I know every back street. I know all the shortcuts."

He also reflected on how Hollywood geography has shifted over time, recalling the stigma of moving to the Valley in the early 1990s and praising Studio City's food scene and lingering creative energy.