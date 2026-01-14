Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens Claims Charlie Kirk Appeared in Her 'Frustrating' Dream Insisting He Was 'Betrayed' — as Conservative Mouthpiece Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk told her he didn't have 'much time' in a dream.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Conservative pundit Candace Owens revealed she had a "frustrating" dream where the late Charlie Kirk appeared and said he was betrayed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens opened up about her dream, which has been recurring, on a recent episode of her YouTube show, describing it in vivid detail.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened in Candace Owens' Dream?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk told her 'multiple people' had betrayed him in her dream.

In the dream, Owens explained Kirk appeared distressed.

"Charlie said to me, 'I don't have much time,'" she claimed. He then told her she needed to understand what happened to him, going on to say, "They betrayed me, multiple people."

Owens asked her deceased pal for clarity, but she said when she tried to speak, her voice was failing and her words sounded muffled.

When the dream occurred again, Owens said a face finally came through in full clarity.

"It wasn't until the third week after his death that finally one face came through this dream. It came through as clear as day around the corner of the restaurant, and it was Andrew Kolvet."

Kolvet is an executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and a Turning Point USA spokesperson.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Sent Andrew Kolvet a Text

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Candace Owens has spewed conspiracy theories about his death.

After the staggering revelation, Owens explained she felt compelled to reach out to Kolvet.

She sent him the following message: "I rarely have vivid dreams, but I had one clear as day this weekend. Charlie came to me, and he sat down, and he told me that he did not have much time, that I needed to know that he was in fact betrayed, and that they are hiding what happened to my left.

"I believe his soul's in purgatory, and I believe that you know much more than you've said publicly or privately."

Kolvet did not respond to Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan Called Out Candace Owens

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Piers Morgan alleged Candace Owens was profiting off Charlie Kirk's death.

Since Kirk's assassination, Owens has continued to spew conspiracy theories related to his death.

When she appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he confronted her, accusing her of putting out falsehoods in the media.

"Candace, it may be that the person in the media spewing b------ to the public is you," Morgan said to her.

He also accused her of profiting off of Kirk's death, stating, "I just know you're saying a huge amount of stuff. It's making you very wealthy. You're getting millions and millions of people coming in."

Owens replied, brushing off the notion that talking about Kirk's death is making her wealthy as "a talking point."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Jonathan Ross, Renee Nicole Good

ICE Agent Jonathan Ross 'Was Hospitalized and Suffered Internal Bleeding' After Renee Nicole Good Shooting in Minneapolis

Split photo of Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump After The Don Appeared to Give the Middle Finger to Ford Plant Employee Who Shouted Nasty Slur

Candace Owens Fired Back at Piers Morgan

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens said 'you're out of your mind' if you think she wanted Charlie Kirk assassinated so she could 'go from being in the top five to being number one.'

Morgan didn't stop, though, telling her, "When Sandy Hook happened, and Alex Jones began weaponizing the Sandy Hook tragedy and weaponizing the grief of the poor parents who lost their children … it turned out he had been spewing deliberate lies. And every time he spewed them, they found he made hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars... He made himself extremely rich."

"He ended up with a billion-dollar defamation finding against him," he added. "There [are], as you know, a lot of people... who say that's exactly what you’ve been doing with Erika Kirk."

Owens was very critical of Charlie's widow, Erika, on her show, which led to the two sitting down and having a lengthy discussion.

She fired back at Morgan again, saying, "Come on, Piers. Money on YouTube? Are you kidding me?"

She also insisted, "you're out of your mind" if you think she wanted her friend assassinated so she could "go from being in the top five to being number one."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.