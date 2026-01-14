Candace Owens Claims Charlie Kirk Appeared in Her 'Frustrating' Dream Insisting He Was 'Betrayed' — as Conservative Mouthpiece Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination
Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Conservative pundit Candace Owens revealed she had a "frustrating" dream where the late Charlie Kirk appeared and said he was betrayed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens opened up about her dream, which has been recurring, on a recent episode of her YouTube show, describing it in vivid detail.
What Happened in Candace Owens' Dream?
In the dream, Owens explained Kirk appeared distressed.
"Charlie said to me, 'I don't have much time,'" she claimed. He then told her she needed to understand what happened to him, going on to say, "They betrayed me, multiple people."
Owens asked her deceased pal for clarity, but she said when she tried to speak, her voice was failing and her words sounded muffled.
When the dream occurred again, Owens said a face finally came through in full clarity.
"It wasn't until the third week after his death that finally one face came through this dream. It came through as clear as day around the corner of the restaurant, and it was Andrew Kolvet."
Kolvet is an executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and a Turning Point USA spokesperson.
Candace Owens Sent Andrew Kolvet a Text
After the staggering revelation, Owens explained she felt compelled to reach out to Kolvet.
She sent him the following message: "I rarely have vivid dreams, but I had one clear as day this weekend. Charlie came to me, and he sat down, and he told me that he did not have much time, that I needed to know that he was in fact betrayed, and that they are hiding what happened to my left.
"I believe his soul's in purgatory, and I believe that you know much more than you've said publicly or privately."
Kolvet did not respond to Owens.
Piers Morgan Called Out Candace Owens
Since Kirk's assassination, Owens has continued to spew conspiracy theories related to his death.
When she appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he confronted her, accusing her of putting out falsehoods in the media.
"Candace, it may be that the person in the media spewing b------ to the public is you," Morgan said to her.
He also accused her of profiting off of Kirk's death, stating, "I just know you're saying a huge amount of stuff. It's making you very wealthy. You're getting millions and millions of people coming in."
Owens replied, brushing off the notion that talking about Kirk's death is making her wealthy as "a talking point."
Candace Owens Fired Back at Piers Morgan
Morgan didn't stop, though, telling her, "When Sandy Hook happened, and Alex Jones began weaponizing the Sandy Hook tragedy and weaponizing the grief of the poor parents who lost their children … it turned out he had been spewing deliberate lies. And every time he spewed them, they found he made hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars... He made himself extremely rich."
"He ended up with a billion-dollar defamation finding against him," he added. "There [are], as you know, a lot of people... who say that's exactly what you’ve been doing with Erika Kirk."
Owens was very critical of Charlie's widow, Erika, on her show, which led to the two sitting down and having a lengthy discussion.
She fired back at Morgan again, saying, "Come on, Piers. Money on YouTube? Are you kidding me?"
She also insisted, "you're out of your mind" if you think she wanted her friend assassinated so she could "go from being in the top five to being number one."