Candace Owens Claims Charlie Kirk Appeared in Her 'Frustrating' Dream Insisting He Was 'Betrayed' — as Conservative Mouthpiece Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

Owens opened up about her dream, which has been recurring, on a recent episode of her YouTube show, describing it in vivid detail.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens revealed she had a "frustrating" dream where the late Charlie Kirk appeared and said he was betrayed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk told her 'multiple people' had betrayed him in her dream.

In the dream, Owens explained Kirk appeared distressed.

"Charlie said to me, 'I don't have much time,'" she claimed. He then told her she needed to understand what happened to him, going on to say, "They betrayed me, multiple people."

Owens asked her deceased pal for clarity, but she said when she tried to speak, her voice was failing and her words sounded muffled.

When the dream occurred again, Owens said a face finally came through in full clarity.

"It wasn't until the third week after his death that finally one face came through this dream. It came through as clear as day around the corner of the restaurant, and it was Andrew Kolvet."

Kolvet is an executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and a Turning Point USA spokesperson.