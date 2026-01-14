Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Stokes Up Family Row by 'Liking' Negative Posts About Famous In-Laws
Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has stoked further tension with David and Victoria Beckham by "liking" negative comments about her in-laws.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 31, caught the attention of fans by reacting to Instagram posts including, "I'm glad Brooklyn has joined such a nice family," amid their bitter feud with the Beckhams.
Fans Spot Peltz Liking Negative Comments
Last week, RadarOnline.com reported aspiring chef Brooklyn, 26, sent a legal letter to his parents asking them to only communicate to him via lawyers and demanding they stop mentioning him on social media, as it was impacting his mental health.
The ruthless move left his parents "devastated," but they have insisted privately the door is very much open for him to return to the fold.
But Nicola is refusing to hide as the feud rumbles courtesy of her liking favorable posts.
Another comment she liked included, "There’s obviously a reason why Brooklyn doesn’t speak with his parents.
"No child would ever choose to cut off their parents without good reason."
Brooklyn is reportedly also hurt by claims Nicola is the reason behind his estrangement from the Beckhams.
Blocked By Their Son
An insider said: "This narrative is so sexist and misogynistic, and he does not stand for his wife being vilified in this way."
The family row escalated on Saturday when Nicola wiped all traces of the Beckhams from her Instagram after Brooklyn blocked his parents and siblings.
She notably deleted a post which included a birthday tribute to her mother-in-law Victoria, among others.
Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz previously confirmed that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media following reports they had unfollowed him.
And soon after Nicola made it clear her own family were her priority and sticking by her side as she called them "her crew" and posted sweet snaps with them.
Erasing In-Laws From History
Rumors of fallout between the actress and Victoria emerged after Nicola's multi-million-dollar wedding to Brooklyn in April 2022.
Whispers of ructions launched when it was claimed that Nicola refused to wear one of Victoria's eponymous designs — instead opting for various designs from Valentino, Christian Dior and Versace.
It was claimed the Beckhams took a backseat on the big day — leading to yet more fury from Victoria, with a source saying: "The top table was all Peltzs, and it really felt as though the Beckhams were not at the forefront.
"There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches."
But the feud really blew up when Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in London.
He also snubbed the opportunity to celebrate his father’s knighthood last year.
Despite becoming estranged from his parents and siblings, Brooklyn is still in touch with both sets of grandparents.
A source said: "While things between him and his parents are over... Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered."