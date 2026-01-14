Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Stokes Up Family Row by 'Liking' Negative Posts About Famous In-Laws

picture of Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz has been 'liking' negative comments about in-laws David and Victoria Beckham as their rift with her husband and their son Brooklyn rumbles on.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has stoked further tension with David and Victoria Beckham by "liking" negative comments about her in-laws.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 31, caught the attention of fans by reacting to Instagram posts including, "I'm glad Brooklyn has joined such a nice family," amid their bitter feud with the Beckhams.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Spot Peltz Liking Negative Comments

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Brooklyn Beckham reportedly distanced himself further by cutting off direct contact with his parents amid the fallout.
Source: MEGA

Peltz has refused to hide as the family row explodes on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, RadarOnline.com reported aspiring chef Brooklyn, 26, sent a legal letter to his parents asking them to only communicate to him via lawyers and demanding they stop mentioning him on social media, as it was impacting his mental health.

The ruthless move left his parents "devastated," but they have insisted privately the door is very much open for him to return to the fold.

But Nicola is refusing to hide as the feud rumbles courtesy of her liking favorable posts.

Another comment she liked included, "There’s obviously a reason why Brooklyn doesn’t speak with his parents.

"No child would ever choose to cut off their parents without good reason."

Brooklyn is reportedly also hurt by claims Nicola is the reason behind his estrangement from the Beckhams.

Article continues below advertisement

Blocked By Their Son

Photo of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria are desperate to see their son again after he missed out on huge family moments.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "This narrative is so sexist and misogynistic, and he does not stand for his wife being vilified in this way."

The family row escalated on Saturday when Nicola wiped all traces of the Beckhams from her Instagram after Brooklyn blocked his parents and siblings.

She notably deleted a post which included a birthday tribute to her mother-in-law Victoria, among others.

Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz previously confirmed that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media following reports they had unfollowed him.

And soon after Nicola made it clear her own family were her priority and sticking by her side as she called them "her crew" and posted sweet snaps with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Erasing In-Laws From History

Image of The erased Instagram message fueled speculation that tensions between Nicola and the Beckham family had resurfaced.
Source: MEGA

Peltz recently deleted all traces of her in-laws, including Victoria, from her social media.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland Arrest Shock: Hollywood Bad Boy Allegedly 'Assaulted and Threatened to Kill' Uber Driver During Altercation

Photo of Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl During Audition and 'Begged the Family to Not Report to Law Enforcement if He Received Therapy'

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors of fallout between the actress and Victoria emerged after Nicola's multi-million-dollar wedding to Brooklyn in April 2022.

Whispers of ructions launched when it was claimed that Nicola refused to wear one of Victoria's eponymous designs — instead opting for various designs from Valentino, Christian Dior and Versace.

It was claimed the Beckhams took a backseat on the big day — leading to yet more fury from Victoria, with a source saying: "The top table was all Peltzs, and it really felt as though the Beckhams were not at the forefront.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Victoria and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams were 'devastated' when Brooklyn sent them a legal letter.

"There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches."

But the feud really blew up when Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in London.

He also snubbed the opportunity to celebrate his father’s knighthood last year.

Despite becoming estranged from his parents and siblings, Brooklyn is still in touch with both sets of grandparents.

A source said: "While things between him and his parents are over... Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.