Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Stokes Up Family Row by 'Liking' Negative Posts About Famous In-Laws

Last week, RadarOnline.com reported aspiring chef Brooklyn, 26, sent a legal letter to his parents asking them to only communicate to him via lawyers and demanding they stop mentioning him on social media, as it was impacting his mental health.

The ruthless move left his parents "devastated," but they have insisted privately the door is very much open for him to return to the fold.

But Nicola is refusing to hide as the feud rumbles courtesy of her liking favorable posts.

Another comment she liked included, "There’s obviously a reason why Brooklyn doesn’t speak with his parents.

"No child would ever choose to cut off their parents without good reason."

Brooklyn is reportedly also hurt by claims Nicola is the reason behind his estrangement from the Beckhams.