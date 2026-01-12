Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham Cut Ties With Famous Parents Revealed as Wife Nicola Peltz Deletes All Traces of In-Laws From Social Media
Jan. 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham has sent a legal letter to his famous parents asking them to stop contacting him, and now the real reason behind the shocking decision has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the nepo baby, 26, also asked ex-soccer star dad David, 51, and Spice Girl mom Victoria, 51, to stop making public statements about him on social media as their feud turns toxic.
Mental Health Deteriorating
And now insiders claim Brooklyn made the ruthless move to protect his mental health, which was beginning to suffer courtesy of her parents' determination to reach out to him.
The insider claimed the situation escalated after his "requests to stop" had gone ignored, explaining: "It had been leading to issues with his mental health... it was to protect himself."
The source added Brooklyn believes his parents still see him as a child and not as an adult.
The added: "Even the Christmas post by his dad was of Brooklyn as a child."
Brooklyn is also said to be deeply hurt by "misogynistic" claims that wife Nicola Peltz, 31, is somehow calling the shots and behind the estrangement.
Erasing In-Laws From History
"This narrative is so sexist and misogynistic, and he does not stand for his wife being vilified in this way. It’s a story as old as time: blame the woman for the man's actions. It's just deeply insulting," said a source.
And Nicola recently made her feelings known about her in-laws by deleting all trace of them on her social media.
David and Victoria were left devastated when they received a legal request to block all direct contact with him.
They are "desperately sad" about the situation, and friends say every post or contact has been done out of a desire for reconciliation.
A source said: "They are only doing what every parent would do in this situation... they love Brooklyn deeply and will always be there for him."
Desperate to Reconnect With Son
The Beckhams only tried to contact the couple to try and resolve things, pals claim.
The aggressive legal approach is said to have blindsided them.
Nicola's father has previously hired lawyer Marty Singer, who represented Prince Andrew and Bill Cosby, to sue wedding planners for Nicola and Brooklyn’s big day in 2022. The case was eventually settled.
The feud blew up after Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations in London. It revealed last week how Brooklyn was still in touch with both sets of grandparents.
A source said: "While things between him and his parents are over... Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered."
A particular low point came when they failed to invite the Beckhams to see them renew their wedding vows, three years on from tying the knot.
Speaking about the ceremony last August, Brooklyn said: "We just wanted a really beautiful experience.
"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.
"It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."