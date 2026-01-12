Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham Cut Ties With Famous Parents Revealed as Wife Nicola Peltz Deletes All Traces of In-Laws From Social Media

And now insiders claim Brooklyn made the ruthless move to protect his mental health, which was beginning to suffer courtesy of her parents' determination to reach out to him.

The insider claimed the situation escalated after his "requests to stop" had gone ignored, explaining: "It had been leading to issues with his mental health... it was to protect himself."

The source added Brooklyn believes his parents still see him as a child and not as an adult.

The added: "Even the Christmas post by his dad was of Brooklyn as a child."

Brooklyn is also said to be deeply hurt by "misogynistic" claims that wife Nicola Peltz, 31, is somehow calling the shots and behind the estrangement.