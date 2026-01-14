ICE Agent Jonathan Ross 'Was Hospitalized and Suffered Internal Bleeding' After Renee Nicole Good Shooting in Minneapolis

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fired three gunshots into Renee Nicole Good's vehicle, killing the 37-year-old, is said to have suffered internal bleeding during the incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A Department of Homeland Security official report claimed agent Jonathan Ross was hospitalized for his injuries following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7.

Ross is among thousands of other agents with the DHS who have been sent to Minnesota as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, which has been subject to intense backlash and nationwide protests.