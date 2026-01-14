ICE Agent Jonathan Ross 'Was Hospitalized and Suffered Internal Bleeding' After Renee Nicole Good Shooting in Minneapolis
Jan. 14 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fired three gunshots into Renee Nicole Good's vehicle, killing the 37-year-old, is said to have suffered internal bleeding during the incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Department of Homeland Security official report claimed agent Jonathan Ross was hospitalized for his injuries following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7.
Ross is among thousands of other agents with the DHS who have been sent to Minnesota as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, which has been subject to intense backlash and nationwide protests.
DHS Official Claims ICE Agent Suffered 'Internal Bleeding'
According to the DHS official, Good's vehicle clipped Ross' stomach during the fatal incident, allegedly causing him to suffer internal bleeding in his torso.
The official was said to not provide further details about the extent of Ross' injuries or bleeding but noted he was hospitalized after the incident and was released later that same day.
Claims about Ross' injuries come after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good "weaponized" her vehicle against agents hours after she was killed.
"He went to the hospital, a doctor did treat him, he has been released, but he’s gonna spend some time with his family," Noem said at a press conference.
DHS Claims Face Push-back Online
While Noem, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were quick to take a firm stance on Good being a "domestic terrorist," social media users accused the White House of trying to reframe murder due to extensive video footage of the incident.
One angle appeared to be taken by Ross, who was seen holding up a cell phone while walking around Good's car in other video clips. The footage captured Good telling agents she wasn't upset while sitting in the driver's seat of her car moments before the situation escalated.
The agent filming appeared to drop their phone as several gunshots were heard in the background. Then, an agent was heard calling Good a "f---ing b----" as her car was seen driving a few feet before smashing into a parked car and telephone pole.
Other video clips showed Ross walking away from the scene as others rushed towards Good's car.
After CBS News reported two unnamed U.S. officials confirmed Ross was hospitalized for internal bleeding, critics accused the outlet of spreading propaganda for the Trump administration under the direction of newly tapped "anti-woke" editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
Social media users noted video footage showing the front wheels of Good's car turn away from agents before she seemingly tried to drive away at the moment shots were fired, as well as the agent using a slur against her moments later.
Many pointed out the DHS' own policies on the use of force, specifically de-escalation tactics. The department prohibits agents from "discharging firearms solely" to "disable moving vehicles, vessels, aircraft, or other conveyances."
"Posting this like we didn't all see him not even drop his phone the entire time, then speed walk away after," wrote one X user in response to CBS News' report on Ross' injuries.
"The way we all see through this blatant lie… it's crazy how you've willingly lost all credibility & trust you once had," a second user said as a third demanded, "Release the medical report .@bariweiss You absolute clown!"
Others vowed to ditch the network entirely over their "evil propaganda."
"Truly the only thing I'll ever turn to CBS for is Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Ghosts. Everything else? Nope. Evil propaganda machine, and if I could relocate THOSE shows to any other network, I would," one outraged viewer said.