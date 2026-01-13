Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Hollywood 'Clowns' for Wearing Anti-ICE Pins After Renee Nicole Good's Death
Jan. 13 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. has called out Hollywood "clowns" for wearing anti-ICE pins after Renee Nicole Good was shot to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, many celebs took their time in the spotlight to make a statement against ICE.
What did Donald Trump Jr. Say?
Trump Jr. took to X to gripe about the stars, writing, "These clowns are just upset that my father closed Biden's open border so millions of illegals can no longer flood into our nation."
"Notice, none of them ever said a word about Laken Riley being violently murdered by one of their beloved illegals!" he added.
The Prez's son's comment received a lot of replies, with one person sharing, "You can close the border without violating human rights. You know that, right?"
"Obama had over 3.1 million deportations without the drama of overweight, masked, trigger-happy idiots shooting folks in the face!" another stated, while a fourth person noted, "You and your father are a pile of rotten trash."
Donald Trump Jr.'s Comments Had Some Supporters
Not everyone was up in arms about Trump Jr.'s comments, though, as he had some people voice their support of him speaking out.
"These narcissists hate America. Even though America has made them rich and famous," one person said.
Another person referred to the Hollywood stars Trump Jr. was mentioning as "leftist scumbags" and "garbage human beings."
"They're just mad they're going to have to pay actual wages to people with legal status to scrub their toilets," another X user exclaimed.
The Be Good Campaign
Trump Jr.'s post linked to an article about Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Jean Smart making an anti-ICE statement at the awards show that pointed out they all wore "Be Good" lapels on their clothing.
The Be Good campaign, which also honors Keith Porter, a man who was killed by an off-duty ICE officer in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve, said their goal is to remind people "to be good to one another in the face of such horror – to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human."
"Of course this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent," Sykes confirmed to an outlet on the red carpet on why she was wearing the pin. "I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people."
Jean Smart Defends Her Decision to Speak Out
Prior to winning an award for female actor in a television series, Smart spoke out on the red carpet about the state of the world and ICE, insisting "everything’s kind of overshadowed by everything that’s going on right now in our country."
"I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country," she said. "I hope people can keep their heads because that’s actually, really, the hardest thing, I think, is to keep our heads. It’s going to take a lot of courage and concerns, but I think that’s important."
While Smart acknowledged there are people who find it "annoying" when actors talk about "social and political things," she defended her decision to do so.
"I’m here speaking as a citizen and a mom, and I hope people understand that," she added.
Good was shot on January 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. Since her shooting, protests have broken out against ICE all over the country.