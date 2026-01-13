Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Hollywood 'Clowns' for Wearing Anti-ICE Pins After Renee Nicole Good's Death

Trump Jr. took to X to gripe about the stars, writing, "These clowns are just upset that my father closed Biden's open border so millions of illegals can no longer flood into our nation."

"Notice, none of them ever said a word about Laken Riley being violently murdered by one of their beloved illegals!" he added.

The Prez's son's comment received a lot of replies, with one person sharing, "You can close the border without violating human rights. You know that, right?"

"Obama had over 3.1 million deportations without the drama of overweight, masked, trigger-happy idiots shooting folks in the face!" another stated, while a fourth person noted, "You and your father are a pile of rotten trash."