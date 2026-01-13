Your tip
'You're Pathetic': Megyn Kelly Accuses Golden Globes Presenter Wanda Sykes of Being 'Racist' After Making Award 'All About Herself'

Split photo of Wanda Sykes, Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly accused Wanda Sykes of being 'racist' during her Golden Globes award presentation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has accused comedian Wanda Sykes of making "racist" comments while presenting an award at the Golden Globes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sykes earned laughs from the audience as she cracked jokes about the nominees for Best Stand-up Performance in Television at the award show on Sunday, January 11.

Kelly Blasts Sykes' Golden Globes Presentation

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

Kelly took offense to Sykes' joke about 'mediocre white guys' at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The comedian and LGBTQ+ advocate kicked off her time on stage by cracking a joke about "mediocre white guys."

"There's some people p---ed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys," Sykes told the audience.

While the audience was laughing, Kelly apparently didn't find Sykes funny at all – and aired her grievances about the entertainer during a segment about "Golden Globes Hacks" on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Kelly Brands Sykes' Jokes 'Racist'

Photo of Wanda Sykes
Source: MEGA

Kelly called Sykes 'pathetic' over the 'mediocre white guys' joke.

Kelly shook her head as she replayed the clip from Sykes' presentation and declared, "It's so racist. So racist."

"If they were white and they were guys, you gotta dismiss them as mediocre. 'Everybody sucks, but I am the oppressed, queer Black woman doing it all, shout out from me,' like begging them to applaud for her," the political pundit said.

"You're pathetic, Wanda Sykes," an outraged Kelly added. "Do better."

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly said Sykes should not be allowed to present at the award show in the future.

"If you actually had– maybe you had ego death, because if you had ego life, you would know you shouldn't– you don't need to do that in order to make yourself feel good about yourself. You just live your beautiful life. You'll attract positive energy. Negative will come too because there's a lot of envy in this world."

She then went off on a wild tangent in which she suggested Sykes "handle it like a pro, like a classy lady, not somebody who's constantly mentioning essentially the fact that she has darker melanin and a v-----."

The Megyn Kelly Show host also wasn't happy with Sykes' accepting the award on Ricky Gervais' behalf and dedicating his win to the transgender community.

Photo of Ricky Gervais
Source: MEGA

Kelly was offended Sykes dedicated Gervais win to the trans community on his behalf.

The British comedian, who Kelly said was "the greatest to ever host the Globes because he's been standing up for women’s rights," has faced backlash over insensitive jokes about the transgender community in recent years.

"She's got to mention the trans. She– He dedicates his win to the trans community. He doesn't. So disrespectful," Kelly said of Sykes accepted the award for Gervais, who did not attend the event. "How dare you? How dare you? Remember when they were just funny? Why does anybody watch this s---. We don't. I mean, we have a team that watches it so that you don't have to, but like, how pathetic, right?"

Kelly continued to bash Sykes, saying, "Like, okay, you're a tough girl. You stood up for the trans community, and you ripped Ricky and diminished and disparaged his win by mocking him."

"So, Golden Globes, she should never be allowed to present again," she added.

