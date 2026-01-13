Rihanna Fourth Baby Bombshell: Music Superstar Jokes About 'Getting Hot or Pregnant in 2026' Just Months After Welcoming Daughter
Jan. 13 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Rihanna is considering having her fourth baby in four years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bajan superstar, 47, only welcomed her third child last year, but she's clearly not finished adding to her brood.
Planning For Baby Number 4
Rihanna popped up in the comments of an Instagram video posted by British Love Island alum star Montana Brown, who's the mom of a young son and a 10-month old daughter.
Even though she just had her youngest child herself, the reality TV star shared in the clip that she's already debating having another.
"Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026," Brown wrote over a clip of herself looking pensive.
In the replies, Rihanna responded: "Wait! So I'm not crazy then?"
Then, seemingly confirming that she’s leaning toward trying for baby number four this year, the Fenty mogul added: "Bet!"
Surprise Appearance On Love Island Star's Comments
Rihanna’s remark comes just four months after she welcomed daughter Rocki, who might just become a big sister before she knows it.
The hitmaker also shares sons RZA, three, and Riot Rose, two, with partner A$AP Rocky.
Speaking about her children in December, Rihanna said: "They're all getting bigger.
"I cannot take it. My sons, their faces are changing, their necks are getting longer."
And Rocky said their children are as "cute as ever," while RZA and Riot are "getting along" better than he expected.
The rapper said: "I'm surprised that the older two are getting along as much as they are, you know? Usually, you know, for them to be so close in age, they fight a lot, but... happy family."
Dreaming Of A Big Family
While he admitted their older sons occasionally get "a little jealous" of their newborn sister, he made it clear there's nothing but love in the household.
Last February, Rihanna said her two eldest sons had completely different personalities.
She said: "RZA is just an empath. He's so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books.
"And Riot, he’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal and scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, 'Okay, here we go!' He's my alarm in the morning!
"He's not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don't know where he came from, dude."
Rihanna may have babies on her mind, but her fans would rather she focussed on her music.
Responding to her Instagram comment, they begged the Umbrella hitmaker, who released her last studio album Anti back in 2016, to "pop out new music" instead.
One wrote: "Girl the only thing you need to be popping out is that album PLZZZZZZ."
Another added: '@badgalriri we vote for hot sexy and album release; @badgalriri Girl you better drop that album; @badgalriri no. We want an album!; Need to be pregnant with an album, sis.”
A third chimed in: "@badgalriri not me subtly hoping your only big 2026 decision would be which state you're going to start the tour. You keep growing your team queen, we can wait."