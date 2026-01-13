Rihanna Fourth Baby Bombshell: Music Superstar Jokes About 'Getting Hot or Pregnant in 2026' Just Months After Welcoming Daughter

Rihanna popped up in the comments of an Instagram video posted by British Love Island alum star Montana Brown, who's the mom of a young son and a 10-month old daughter.

Even though she just had her youngest child herself, the reality TV star shared in the clip that she's already debating having another.

"Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026," Brown wrote over a clip of herself looking pensive.

In the replies, Rihanna responded: "Wait! So I'm not crazy then?"

Then, seemingly confirming that she’s leaning toward trying for baby number four this year, the Fenty mogul added: "Bet!"