Kate Hudson's Bedroom Struggles: Actress Shares Blunt Sex Advice for Couples Attempting to 'Reconnect'

"It wavers for me, like it shifts. I think the thing is, I'm incredibly feminine when it comes to connective, like, if things are going off," Hudson confessed. "If things are not connecting in the relationship, I usually don't feel like I want to have s-- with my partner."

"That being said, I am also the kind of person that's like, 'I'll just make myself have s--, and I'll feel better,'" the Song Sung Blue star dished.

Hudson shared that she gets a rush of pleasure when her brain releases the mood neurotransmitter dopamine as she gets busy in the sheets.

"So I'll shut that part off, and … then once I have s-- and I get that dopamine going and that connective tissue back a little bit, then I can kind of – it actually opens something up for me. Then I'm like, 'Oh, I actually feel more connected than I did,'" the mom of three said.