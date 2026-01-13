Kate Hudson's Bedroom Struggles: Actress Shares Blunt Sex Advice for Couples Attempting to 'Reconnect'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Kate Hudson revealed how she occasionally has trouble being in the mood for bedroom antics and what the root of the problem is in a blunt discussion about s--, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 46-year-old actress has been with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, for nine years and gave a surprising answer on her Sibling Revelry podcast when asked whether she needs to feel "connected" to get intimate.
Getting That Dopamine Rush
"It wavers for me, like it shifts. I think the thing is, I'm incredibly feminine when it comes to connective, like, if things are going off," Hudson confessed. "If things are not connecting in the relationship, I usually don't feel like I want to have s-- with my partner."
"That being said, I am also the kind of person that's like, 'I'll just make myself have s--, and I'll feel better,'" the Song Sung Blue star dished.
Hudson shared that she gets a rush of pleasure when her brain releases the mood neurotransmitter dopamine as she gets busy in the sheets.
"So I'll shut that part off, and … then once I have s-- and I get that dopamine going and that connective tissue back a little bit, then I can kind of – it actually opens something up for me. Then I'm like, 'Oh, I actually feel more connected than I did,'" the mom of three said.
Kate Hudson Says Get Busy in the Sheets 'Even If You're Not Feeling It'
Hudson said s-- is integral to any intimate relationship and must be present, even if one isn't in the mood.
"Sometimes, I think you actually just need to have s-- with your partner, even if you're not feeling it," the Bride Wars star explained, as the reward comes later.
"You need to kind of almost like get your head around it differently. Because usually, afterward, you feel a different sense of closeness."
Long-Lasting Love
Hudson and Fujikawa announced their engagement in September 2021 after almost five years of dating. The couple welcomed daughter Rani Rose, 7, in October 2018.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was previously married to rocker Chris Robinson from 2000 through 2007, and the duo shares a 22-year-old son, Ryder.
Hudson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy got engaged in April 2011 after a year of dating but called it quits in 2014. The former couple share a 14-year-old son, Bingham.
The blonde beauty's romance with Fujikawa is her longest to date, and she's been incredibly honest about what makes it work.
'I Met the Right Guy'
In a December 2017 Instagram post celebrating their one-year dating anniversary, Hudson described how she'd known Fujikawa for years before the pair found romance.
"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes, we have been in the same circle for over a decade," she explained.
After describing how a "hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," Hudson said it took her man "months for him to make a first move!"
"So on our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love, and it’s been truly incredible," the star gushed.
Hudson blabbed about how she's "the biggest flirt on the planet" in a February 2025 interview and how Fujikawa deals with it perfectly.
She said: "I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys."
Hudson added: "Thank God, Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy.”