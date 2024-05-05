27 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie has a long list of wild bedroom confessions she shared in her interviews over the past few years.
The Lara Croft: Tomb Rider star revealed she had a painful first time when she was 14 because the emotions "did not feel enough."
"I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him," she said. "He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing."
She also did it with Billy Bob Thornton in the car that brought them to the premiere of her 2000 film, Gone In 60 Seconds.
Despite those experiences, the Maleficent actress never had a one-night stand in her life.
Beyoncé
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shared their s— life in their interview with Cosmopolitan before their split.
According to the Making Of The Eagle star, he let his then-wife do all the work.
"I just lay there… She's really athletic," Tatum said.
Meanwhile, Dewan praised her then-husband for being in tune whenever they "felt each other's bodies."
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler disclosed she had a threesome with her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy and her masseuse. In addition, she also admitted to getting attracted to a woman she ended up sleeping with.
“I was very turned on by this woman,” she told SiriusXM’s Andy Radio in June 2023. “I ended up hooking up with her several times without [Jo].”
Cher
Despite their breakup, Cher has something good to remember about Tom Cruise.
She told Oprah Winfrey that the Top Gun: Maverick actor was also top and fantastic in the bedroom, so Cruise made it to her top five lovers. The If I Could Turn Back Time singer shared a similar comment in her interview with Andy Cohen in 2013 as she revealed that the thing they had was "pretty hot and heavy."
"He's a great guy," she continued. "The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy."
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and Johnny Legend love challenges in their marriage life that they also make love in public.
The model once played the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" game on The Late Late Show With James Corden and revealed some of the saucy secrets they have.
"One time, at the Grammys, I said that we had s-- at 'that Obama thing,' and that came out wrong," she confessed. "Because what I actually meant was…it wasn't with them or near them…I believe it was at the DNC, actually."
Teigen added that they did it while on a plane, too!
She told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that she and the All of Me hitmaker flew commercial first-class to Thailand and made love under the blanket. What made it more exciting was that they were not in an airplane pod when they did it.
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley did not get into details about her experience with Hugh Grant, but she hinted at how great those were!
Cohen asked the British beauty to rate Grant's skills on a scale from one to 10 – and she immediately gave him a perfect score after being with him for 13 years.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Among her regrets in life, Gwyneth Paltrow said she sighed over not being able to make a s-- tape with her ex, Brad Pitt.
"Do you know what's so sad is that [our relationship] was before the days of videos on your phones, so we had nothing!" she quipped in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is up for NSFW escapades with her partner. One of her bedroom antics includes dressing up sometimes to make the room even hotter.
"Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring," she previously said. "If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while."
Reports added that the America's Got Talent judge had s— with Tom Kaulitz five times a day when they first started dating.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Aside from trying things with Will Smith and her exes, Jada Pinkett Smith also finds it fun to give herself the pleasure she wants as she struggles with s— addictions.
"My sort of addictions jump around," she said. "They jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by s--."
The Red Table Talk host revealed that her addiction also made her obsessed with using adult toys.
James Franco
James Franco became the center of criticism when he admitted on "The Jess Cagle" podcast that he slept with students of the acting school he ran. He also faced sexual misconduct allegations after his alleged victims dragged him with their statements.
Previously, he made a bedroom confession about playing himself instead and spending all day doing just that.
Jane Fonda
Amid the success of Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda – now 85 -- opened up about her healthy "me time" with her adult toys.
"I'm a big fan of vibrators," she said. "For Christmas everybody sent me vibrators. It's so funny, you should see my drawer next to my bed."
Jessica Simpson
Even when she is pregnant, Jessica Simpson is unstoppable in making love with her partner.
In 2012, she told Ryan Seacrest she enjoyed her pregnancy bedroom escapades with Eric Johnson.
"[I was] definitely feeling intimate. I'm kind of unstoppable right now. The Big O is, like, the biggest O ever!" she said.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas never keeps his raunchiest moments a secret.
Before settling down, he admitted to E! News that he was a p--- user when he was a teenager and that it became his late-night hobby!
"I would use my address to log into the websites, and I did this for seven days straight," he recalled. "A month later – and by the way, my dad was a pastor at the time – for a week or two straight there was a postcard with a naked woman saying 'Come join us again Joe' or 'We really miss you' or 'You naughty boy. Come visit us again'."
The Not Alone singer also revealed in 2016 that he lost his virginity to Ashley Greene when he was 20.
John Mayer
John Mayer opened up about his love life in an Instagram Live in 2018. At that time, the Your Body is a Wonderland singer shared he mostly gets rejected even when he debuted in the industry.
"Yes, I could have s-- with somebody at any moment," he said. "But being a famous man is somewhat similar to being a beautiful woman: there is access, there's very seldom any desire. The older I get the less desirous I am of unsheathing new body parts."
One of his "yes" moments was with his ex, Jessica Simpson, and he called their bedroom experiences something like "sexual napalm."
Kate Upton
Sometimes, Kate Upton depends her intimate time with Justin Verlander on his game.
Aside from having no moment before her husband's game, she added that they also have no s— after because the pitcher is exhausted already.
Kesha
Kesha experienced a one-night stand with a man she did not know.
She revealed in her separate interviews with Seacrest and Conan O'Brien in 2012 that she had s— with a ghost while she was with her boyfriend.
"I don't know his name—he was a ghost. I'm very open to it," she said.
Kim Kardashian
Now-ex-couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did their best while trying to conceive a child – literally. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum once said she had been having intimate at least 500 times a day.
Meanwhile, she previously told E! News in 2015 that her experience with the Yeezy founder was "exhausting."
"We are trying. We try every single day," the KKW Beauty mogul added. "You can't try harder than we try. It's getting exhausting. He always says, 'Trying for baby No. 2 isn't as fun as trying to baby No. 1.'"
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together in November 2023. But before that, she revealed in a May 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she received shocking advice from her doctor.
“He told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his [Barker] c-- like four times a week,” she said of her infertility doctor.
Barker, who said he has a “grade-A” sperm, added, “I love this doctor.”
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner has racy bedroom and public confessions – and she revealed she does it everywhere she goes.
In her book Kris Jenner … And All Things Kardashian, she opened up about her former lover Todd Waterman and their experiences getting intimate in cars, tennis courts, garages and even in the pool house.
She maintained the behavior when she moved on with Corey Gamble. For instance, she once kicked out the KUWTK camera crew to have office s— with her beau.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was 17 when she lost her virginity, but she did not enjoy doing it not until she started love-making with Luc Carl.
"S-- is the ultimate expression of vulnerability and for me it was important to know that it was a proper relationship so it was s-- as a source of love and nothing else," she said.
But outside a monogamous relationship, the Bloody Mary singer also admitted during her appearance on the Detroit radio show Mojo in the Morning that she had a threesome in real life.
Meghan Trainor
Before Meghan Trainor married Daryl Sabara, she had always been open about their active s-- life and how he was a champion in bed.
"I never really felt sexy with guys before," she confessed. "No one expressed how much they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it- every inch. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."
The Made You Look hitmaker repeatedly made bedroom confessions after their marriage as well.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's wild confessions mostly include what she experienced with Jason Sudeikis. In 2012, she revealed they had a s-- life like "Kenyan marathon runners."
Rihanna
In 2011, Rihanna revealed to Rolling Stone her top kinks and that she previously purchased props from a s-- store herself.
"I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun," she said. "I love to be submissive. Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho."
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. wed Susan Downey in August 2005, but the Iron Man star still enjoys solo s-- sometimes. He revealed to the Sunday Times that he was "compulsive and serial" when stimulating his own genital.
"But it was the best thing I could have been," he said. "I utilized that organ and rode it for everything it was worth."
Russell Brand
Before the allegations emerged, Russell Brand made some of the worst bedroom confessions. One of which included a bizarre behavior when he was a married man.
During his stand-up act in 2013, he revealed that he would have s-- with his then-wife Katy Perry but think of someone else.
Tori Spelling
In an episode of her True Tori reality TV show, Tori Spelling revealed the kinky acts she did with Dean McDermott for love.
"Two weekends in a row I went to a s-- store!" she exclaimed. "We did things I'd never done before because you wanted it—you kept wanting to raise the bar!"