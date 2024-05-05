27 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions

Angelina Jolie has a long list of wild bedroom confessions she shared in her interviews over the past few years.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Rider star revealed she had a painful first time when she was 14 because the emotions "did not feel enough."

"I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him," she said. "He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing."

She also did it with Billy Bob Thornton in the car that brought them to the premiere of her 2000 film, Gone In 60 Seconds.

Despite those experiences, the Maleficent actress never had a one-night stand in her life.