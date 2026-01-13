Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Police After Arrest Warrant Was Issued for Child Sex Abuse Charges — as Actor Claims He 'Did Not Do Anything to Those Little Boys'
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield has finally turned himself in to officers in New Mexico, RadarOnline.com can report, after the actor was charged earlier this month with s--ual abuse of a minor.
The 68-year-old Emmy-winning actor was the subject of a massive manhunt after he disappeared following accusations of inappropriately touching a minor on a TV set.
Busfield Vows to Fight On
Busfield shared a video message from his lawyer's office in Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon and insisted he was never missing or on the run.
"I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer," Budfield told fans. "Saturday, I got in a car and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque."
The West Wing star vowed to "confront these lies," adding, "They’re horrible. They’re all lies. And I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it."
He added with his trademark smile: "I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am. Because this is all so wrong and all lies."
Sexual Assault Charges
As Radar reported, Busfield, 68, is currently facing two counts of criminal s--ual contact of a minor and one open count of child abuse, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred while he was directing the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady.
Investigators say that one child told police Busfield touched them inappropriately when they were seven years old, with alleged incidents happening five or six times starting in November 2022.
The 11-year-old male twins were treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where staff members first raised concerns that minors may have been groomed on set.
Previous Abuse Charges
Radar previously revealed Busfield was accused of s--ually assaulting a minor as early as 1994, a high school girl on the Minneapolis set of the kid-centered baseball movie, Little Big League.
The unnamed student claimed in court papers that the star plied her with booze, fondled her b------ and twisted his foot into her crotch to try to force her to have s--.
She also accused the Emmy winner of having a mental illness that made him a s--ual pervert and claimed she was the object of that deviancy.
The girl, identified only as R.W., alleged her ordeal began when she was introduced to Busfield during a lunch break on the set. The next day, she claimed, the actor invited her into his trailer and allegedly touched her s--ually and propositioned her.
According to the lawsuit: "Busfield tried to coerce the girl into having intercourse with him by claiming he had an arrangement with his wife. He allegedly asked her if she was a lesbian after she rejected him."
Busfield Countersues Accuser
Busfield angrily denied the allegations at the time and filed a countersuit accusing the teenager's attorney and two other lawyers of perjury, extortion and defamation.
His countersuit also claims lawyers have "taken advantage of a troubled teen."
According to the suit: "Blinded by their lust for huge fees and front-page publicity, defendants are manipulating a confused teenage girl who has now fallen into the clutches of a band of contemptible lawyers eager to capitalize on her misfortunes for their own financial gain."
The West Wing star's countersuit was eventually tossed, and he was ordered to pay $150,000 in court costs to the defendants. He settled the lawsuit with the movie extra out of court.