Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Police After Arrest Warrant Was Issued for Child Sex Abuse Charges — as Actor Claims He 'Did Not Do Anything to Those Little Boys'

Radar previously revealed Busfield was accused of s--ually assaulting a minor as early as 1994, a high school girl on the Minneapolis set of the kid-centered baseball movie, Little Big League.

The unnamed student claimed in court papers that the star plied her with booze, fondled her b------ and twisted his foot into her crotch to try to force her to have s--.

She also accused the Emmy winner of having a mental illness that made him a s--ual pervert and claimed she was the object of that deviancy.

The girl, identified only as R.W., alleged her ordeal began when she was introduced to Busfield during a lunch break on the set. The next day, she claimed, the actor invited her into his trailer and allegedly touched her s--ually and propositioned her.

According to the lawsuit: "Busfield tried to coerce the girl into having intercourse with him by claiming he had an arrangement with his wife. He allegedly asked her if she was a lesbian after she rejected him."