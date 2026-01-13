'America May Have Committed a War Crime': Pentagon Accused of 'Using Disguised Plane' to Attack Drug Boat That Killed 11 People

The controversial military strikes against ships in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have reportedly killed at least 80 suspected smugglers since they began in early September.

But the New York Times claims Pentagon officials used a secret aircraft deceptively painted to look like a civilian plane in its first attack, which would constitute a war crime under an offense known as "perfidy."

The plane also carried its munitions inside the fuselage, rather than visibly under its wings, to appear non-threatening.

"Shielding your identity is an element of perfidy," Retired Maj. Gen. Steven J. Lepper, a former deputy judge advocate general for the United States Air Force, told the paper. "If the aircraft flying above is not identifiable as a combatant aircraft, it should not be engaged in combatant activity."

The September 2 strike killed 11 people, all of whom were said to be on a suspected drug trafficking ship that was on a military target list.