'SATC' Feud Explodes: Canceled Star Chris Noth Takes a Nasty Swipe at Sarah Jessica Parker After Her Golden Globes Win

Parker's award at the Golden Eve took place on January 11. She was introduced to the stage by last year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, Ted Danson, and was presented the award by her husband, Matthew Broderick.

When accepting the award, Parker paid homage to Sex and the City, sharing: "It's the nature of the journeyman to move on, but in 1997, because [agent] Kevin [Huvane] said I had to say yes, I met Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones and Miranda Hobbes.

"I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33."

After touching on why she wanted to become an actress, Parker made sure to give a nod to the award's namesake.

"I had this desire to audition, to work hard, to care, to worry about the work, to be nervous, to fail, to be fearless and committed like Carol Burnett," she said.

She wrapped up her speech by thanking Broderick and their three children, stating: "I love you so deeply and admire so much the people you are becoming, that every day at home and at work, I want to make you proud."