Home > Celebrity > Chris Noth

'SATC' Feud Explodes: Canceled Star Chris Noth Takes a Nasty Swipe at Sarah Jessica Parker After Her Golden Globes Win

Composite photo of Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: @chrisnothofficial/Instagram; MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in 2022 she hadn't spoken to Chris Noth since sexual assault allegations were made against him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Canceled star Chris Noth took a nasty swipe at his former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Noth's diss comes fresh on the heels of Parker being honored at the Golden Globes' Golden Eve with the Carol Burnett Award.

What Did Chris Noth Say?

Photo of Chris Noth
Source: @chrisnothofficial/Instagram

Chris Noth responded to a fan who slammed Sarah Jessica Parker, agreeing with them.

On his Instagram, Noth posted a sweaty pic, holding two dumbbells and sitting on a weight-lifting bench.

"F--k new years – LETS GO!!!!!" he captioned the snapshot in which he donned dark grey sweatpants, sneakers, and a green shirt that showed he'd been sweating.

While many fans wished Noth well in the comments, one took an opportunity to call Parker out.

"You mean f--- SJP & her award, right? lol," they wrote.

Noth shockingly responded, "Right."

What Happened to Chris Noth on 'And Just LIke That...'?

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker issued a statement on allegations made against Chris Noth.

Noth appeared in the first episode of the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That…, returning to play Mr. Big, the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

He was killed off in the first episode after using a Peloton bike and having a heart attack. The rest of the show followed Bradshaw navigating life after becoming widowed.

While Noth was supposed to appear in a scene at the end of the season, it was cut after multiple sexual assault allegations came out about him.

Parker, along with longtime co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, released the following statement following the allegations: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it."

What Did Chris Noth Say About the Allegations Made Against Him?

Photo of Chris Noth
Source: @chrisnothofficial/Instagram

Chris Noth called sexual assault allegations made against him 'categorically false.'

At the time the allegations were made, Noth released the following statement to a news outlet: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

"The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Parker did acknowledge in a 2022 interview she had not spoken to Noth since the allegations had come out.

Details on Sarah Jessica Parker's Award

Source: Golden Globes/YouTube

Sarah Jessica Parker thanked her husband and children in her Carol Burnett Award acceptance speech.

Parker's award at the Golden Eve took place on January 11. She was introduced to the stage by last year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, Ted Danson, and was presented the award by her husband, Matthew Broderick.

When accepting the award, Parker paid homage to Sex and the City, sharing: "It's the nature of the journeyman to move on, but in 1997, because [agent] Kevin [Huvane] said I had to say yes, I met Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones and Miranda Hobbes.

"I spent 25 years with the most glorious ensemble of women and actors, where we treated all of New York like CBS Television City and the streets like Studio 33."

After touching on why she wanted to become an actress, Parker made sure to give a nod to the award's namesake.

"I had this desire to audition, to work hard, to care, to worry about the work, to be nervous, to fail, to be fearless and committed like Carol Burnett," she said.

She wrapped up her speech by thanking Broderick and their three children, stating: "I love you so deeply and admire so much the people you are becoming, that every day at home and at work, I want to make you proud."

