'When Did I Do That?': Trump Appears Baffled When Questioned About His Promise 'to Send Americans $2K Tariff Checks' — as 'Dementia' Concerns Spike

The 79-year-old first floated the idea of sending U.S. citizens $2,000 tariff revenue checks on Truth Social in November 2025.

"People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER," the president wrote. "We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone."

But during a recent sit-down interview with The New York Times, he appeared confused by White House correspondents Katie Rogers and Tyler Pager's questions about the checks.