Jon Stewart Trolls Trump's 'Old Man Move' That Disrupted White House Meeting — as Health Fears Surrounding Prez, 79, Ramp Up

Jon Stewart has trolled Donald Trump and his "old man move" that disrupted a White House meeting and fueled concerns about his health and mental acuity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Daily Show host's monologue on Monday, January 12, centered on the numerous scandals the Trump administration is currently dealing with, from the controversial capture of Venezuelan despot Nicolás Maduro to protests erupting across the country over an ICE agent killing Renee Nicole Good.

After a brutal takedown of the Trump administration's policies and response to controversies, Stewart, 63, capped off the segment by impersonating the president.