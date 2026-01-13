Jon Stewart Trolls Trump's 'Old Man Move' That Disrupted White House Meeting — as Health Fears Surrounding Prez, 79, Ramp Up
Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Jon Stewart has trolled Donald Trump and his "old man move" that disrupted a White House meeting and fueled concerns about his health and mental acuity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Daily Show host's monologue on Monday, January 12, centered on the numerous scandals the Trump administration is currently dealing with, from the controversial capture of Venezuelan despot Nicolás Maduro to protests erupting across the country over an ICE agent killing Renee Nicole Good.
After a brutal takedown of the Trump administration's policies and response to controversies, Stewart, 63, capped off the segment by impersonating the president.
Stewart Brutally Mocks Trump
"Lest you worry that Donald Trump is in any way feeling the burden of this moment, the terrifying responsibility of so many lives held in his hands, let me reassure you: he's fine," Stewart said after running through a short list of issues plaguing Trump's second term.
Stewart then rolled a clip from Trump's meeting with oil company executives regarding plans for Venezuela, during which the president randomly got up from his seat and wandered over to a window to gaze out at the construction of his $400million ballroom.
"Look at f--king Rubio and Vance," the comedian noted. "Look at the faces on Heckle and Jekyll over there."
"Just looking and smiling like, 'Oh, Paw Paw. He's so cute. You should see him when the ice cream truck goes by,'" Stewart joked about Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio ignoring Trump's concerning wandering.
"And by the way, if you're getting up and walking to the window and you don't think that's enough of a doddering old man move, old Cankles McGee had one more chewable Tums up his sleeve," Stewart said as he presented another face-palm moment from the meeting.
The clip showed Rubio passing Trump a personal note, which the president proceeded to read aloud to the room.
"Does anyone else have a private note they'd like me to read aloud? Anybody?" Stewart said.
After declaring the Trump administration was attempting to govern through "forced compliance and coercion," Stewart took one more dig at the 79-year-old as he concluded his monologue.
"Holding that coerced world together is going to be kind of a tall task. But if anybody’s up for it, it’s Donald Trump. A man with unrivaled focus and discipline... Actually, you know what, could you give me a second?" he said as he rose from his seat and impersonated the president's "doddering" gait as he looked out a fake window on set.
Trump Fuels Cognitive Concerns
As RadarOnline.com has reported, concerns about Trump's health and cognitive abilities have swirled for months.
Following his impromptu window gaze, speculation about whether or not the president has been secretly suffering from dementia ramped up.
"If your Grandpa started acting like this, wouldn't you at least take away the car keys, until you could get it checked out by a professional? Seriously," a X user asked.
"We are watching Donald Trump battle what seems to be early-stage dementia in real time," said a second user.