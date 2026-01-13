'Dilbert' Creator Dead at 68: Ex-Wife of Legendary Cartoonist Reveals Scott Adams Lost Prostate Cancer Battle

Adams had been receiving end-of-life care at his home months after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

The artist, from New York, was best known for creating Dilbert, a satirical cartoon strip featuring an office worker and his dog, in 1989.

And while announcing his passing, his ex-wife Shelly Miles read out his final letter written to fans during a live stream of his podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams.

She revealed he converted to Christianity on his deathbed and read a letter to his listeners.

"If you are reading this, things did not go well for me," Miles said.

"I have a few things to say before I go.

"My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this on January 1, 2026.

"If you wonder about any of my choices about my estate or anything else, please know I'm free of any inappropriate influence of any sort. I promise."