'Dilbert' Creator Dead at 68: Ex-Wife of Legendary Cartoonist Reveals Scott Adams Lost Prostate Cancer Battle
Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Dilbert creator Scott Adams has passed away aged 68 after a battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The author and conservative commentator's death was announced by his ex-wife, who only hours previously claimed her former husband had "just days to live" in a chilling update.
Final Letter Revealed
Adams had been receiving end-of-life care at his home months after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
The artist, from New York, was best known for creating Dilbert, a satirical cartoon strip featuring an office worker and his dog, in 1989.
And while announcing his passing, his ex-wife Shelly Miles read out his final letter written to fans during a live stream of his podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams.
She revealed he converted to Christianity on his deathbed and read a letter to his listeners.
"If you are reading this, things did not go well for me," Miles said.
"I have a few things to say before I go.
"My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this on January 1, 2026.
"If you wonder about any of my choices about my estate or anything else, please know I'm free of any inappropriate influence of any sort. I promise."
Converted To Christianity
In the letter, Adams wrote his Christian pals told him to find Jesus before his death.
"I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me," he wrote.
"So here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him."
Adams ended the religious announcement saying: "I hope I'm still qualified for entry."
Weeks before his death, he issued an ominous health update on the same podcast.
He told listeners that the chances of him making a recovery were zero.
"I'll give you any updates if that changes, but it won't," he said.
"So there's no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I've got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day.
"However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another."
Trump's Vow To Help Cancer Fight
In November last year, Donald Trump said he would help Adams with his cancer treatment.
Adams wanted the healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente to schedule his radiotherapy treatment using Pluvicto.
The artist said the drug would give him a "fighting chance" of surviving a little longer.
Trump responded to Adams' plea, saying he would help him.
Dilbert came to an abrupt end after Adams made shocking remarks about race in America as he reacted to a poll asking whether respondents agreed it was "OK to be white."
In the poll, 26 percent of Black respondents disagreed with the statement, and 21 percent wrote that they weren't sure.
An outraged Adams then declared that Black people were a "hate group" and said: "The best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people."
At the time, bosses at The Washington Post interpreted Adam's remarks as promoting segregation and dropped his strip from their paper, with many others following suit.
In a podcast released after the drama, Adams defended himself and clarified that he had been using hyperbole when he said "hate group."
He said: "Most of my income will be gone by next week.
"My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this, am I right?"