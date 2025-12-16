EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Risking It All for Love — Singer 'Refuses' to Protect Her $1.4B Fortune with a Prenup Before Marrying Longtime Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

A source said: "Rocky lives like a king on Rihanna's dime and she insists that he deserves it. She says he's given her every reason to trust him for life, so there's no reason to worry.

"But, of course, her friends are worried because she hasn't made any legal arrangements to protect herself if things do go south. Just look at the statistics.

"Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. It just makes sense to get things agreed on and in writing while everyone's getting along, especially for someone with the kind of money that Rihanna's got."

Rihanna has built a $1.4billion fortune on her Fenty Beauty line and sold over 250 million records on a string of pop hits, including Umbrella and Diamonds.

She and Rocky share sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish, who was born in September.