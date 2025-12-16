Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Risking It All for Love — Singer 'Refuses' to Protect Her $1.4B Fortune with a Prenup Before Marrying Longtime Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Source: MEGA

Rihanna has been risking her fortune as the singer refuses a prenup before marrying longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Even as rapper A$AP Rocky calls himself Rihanna's "loving husband," RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are urging the pop superstar to protect her billion-dollar fortune with iron-clad legal documents.

Rihanna, 37, recently gave birth to the couple's third child, and it remains unclear if the two are actually married. But insiders fear she's risking her big bank account if she and Rocky, also 37, split.

Friends Fear No Prenup

Source: MEGA

Friends fear A$AP Rocky's lavish lifestyle is putting Rihanna's billion-dollar fortune at risk without legal protection in place.

A source said: "Rocky lives like a king on Rihanna's dime and she insists that he deserves it. She says he's given her every reason to trust him for life, so there's no reason to worry.

"But, of course, her friends are worried because she hasn't made any legal arrangements to protect herself if things do go south. Just look at the statistics.

"Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. It just makes sense to get things agreed on and in writing while everyone's getting along, especially for someone with the kind of money that Rihanna's got."

Rihanna has built a $1.4billion fortune on her Fenty Beauty line and sold over 250 million records on a string of pop hits, including Umbrella and Diamonds.

She and Rocky share sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish, who was born in September.

His Words Spark Private Panic

Source: MEGA

Rocky's recent reference to himself as Rihanna's 'loving husband' has insiders urging her to consider a post-nup agreement.

In a recent magazine interview, he gushed: "Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy."

That sent alarm bells ringing for insiders close to Rihanna, sources said.

The insider added: "Even if it's too late for a prenup, Rihanna could do a post-nup agreement and get him to sign that, but she won't even discuss it.

"She acts like people are trying to put a curse on her and her happy relationship if they even bring it up. No one dares to point out that Rocky's got a checkered past. He's been in court for gun charges" – a jury cleared him of all charges – "and he's certainly no saint.

"He and Rihanna may be madly in love now, but there's another side to him that people in her life worry about."

