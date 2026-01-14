Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump After The Don Appeared to Give the Middle Finger to Ford Plant Employee Who Shouted Nasty Slur

Gavin Newsom has never wasted an opportunity to troll Donald Trump – and he isn't stopping now.

The California governor mocked the president after footage of Trump yelling "f--- you" and flipping off an autoworker who called him a "pedophile protector" went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, was heckled by the autoworker, who has been identified as T.J. Sabula, during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13.