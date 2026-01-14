Kiefer Sutherland Arrest Shock: Hollywood Bad Boy Allegedly 'Assaulted and Threatened to Kill' Uber Driver During Altercation

According to a media outlet, Sutherland allegedly threatened the driver after he refused to pull over and let him out of his car.

Prior to getting arrested, 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland allegedly "threatened to kill his Uber driver," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kiefer Sutherland asked his Uber driver to pull over prior to their confrontation.

According to the report, law enforcement sources revealed Sutherland was having dinner with a friend late Sunday evening. He then called for an Uber Black, one of Uber's premium cars. When the driver arrived, they began heading toward Sutherland's house.

While the reason remains unknown, at some point during the ride, Sutherland asked the driver to pull over.

He refused, and the man famous for playing Jack Bauer requested two more times that he pull over.

The driver claimed at some point that Sutherland threatened to kill him if he didn't pull his car over. The driver called 911 and alleged that Sutherland "assaulted him with his hands."