Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland Arrest Shock: Hollywood Bad Boy Allegedly 'Assaulted and Threatened to Kill' Uber Driver During Altercation

Kiefer Sutherland allegedly 'assaulted' his Uber driver during an altercation.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Prior to getting arrested, 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland allegedly "threatened to kill his Uber driver," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a media outlet, Sutherland allegedly threatened the driver after he refused to pull over and let him out of his car.

What Went on in Kiefer Sutherland's Uber?

Kiefer Sutherland asked his Uber driver to pull over prior to their confrontation.

According to the report, law enforcement sources revealed Sutherland was having dinner with a friend late Sunday evening. He then called for an Uber Black, one of Uber's premium cars. When the driver arrived, they began heading toward Sutherland's house.

While the reason remains unknown, at some point during the ride, Sutherland asked the driver to pull over.

He refused, and the man famous for playing Jack Bauer requested two more times that he pull over.

The driver claimed at some point that Sutherland threatened to kill him if he didn't pull his car over. The driver called 911 and alleged that Sutherland "assaulted him with his hands."

What Led to the Confrontation Between Kiefer Sutherland and His Driver?

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for a felony of makign a criminal threat.

As for what happened leading up to the altercation, the report explained there may have been a language barrier between Sutherland and the driver.

When police arrived, sources noted the driver asked for a translator. LAPD complied and called someone who spoke his language to come.

While the driver didn't allege he was injured, Sutherland did get arrested for a felony of making a criminal threat.

What Previous Information on Kiefer Sutherland's Arrest Was Released?

Kiefer Sutherland was released on $50,000 bail.

As Radar previously reported, LAPD officials released the following statement on the ordeal: "The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

Authorities detailed the driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene," but said the investigation remains ongoing.

He was released on $50,000 bail.

Kiefer Sutherland's Past Run-Ins With the Law

Kiefer Sutherland has a bunch of prior arrests for driving under the influence.

Sutherland has had a well-documented history of legal issues, with a multitude of DUI arrests in his past. He was arrested for a DUI in 1989, 1993, 2004, 2007 and 2020.

He was also arrested in 2009 after being accused of head-butting a fashion designer at a New York party.

After Proenza Schouler designer Jack McCollough ran into actress Brooke Shields at the MET Gala, Sutherland reportedly lost it. He allegedly went over to McCollough and insisted he apologize to Shields. Then, he allegedly head-butted him and injured his nose.

While there were charges related to the incident, they ended up being dropped after a settlement.

Although Sutherland's career was at an all-time high when he starred on Fox's 24, he hasn't seen roles flowing in as much as he had hoped he would since.

"After 24, I thought I would just naturally have a bunch of opportunities staring me in the face. But the truth is, if you don't create those opportunities, they're just not there. As someone who likes to work, there have been times when I haven't worked for a while – because I didn't do a lot of the planning that's required," he previously shared.

