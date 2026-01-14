Hollywood Bad Boy Kiefer Sutherland Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Rideshare Driver in Los Angeles
Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:35 p.m. ET
Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after getting into it with a rideshare driver, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 24 actor was arrested on Monday and released on a $50,000 bond, according to a news outlet.
What Did Kiefer Sutherland Do?
Sutherland, 59, is due to appear in court on February 2 in Los Angeles to respond to the ordeal.
"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," LAPD officials said in a statement. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats."
Authorities confirmed the driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene," but the investigation remains ongoing.
Kiefer Sutherland's Sordid Legal History
Sutherland has had a history of run-ins with the law, with a ton of DUI arrests in his past. He was arrested for a DUI in 1989, 1993, 2004, 2007 and 2020.
As Radar reported, the star was also arrested in 2009 after being accused of head-butting a fashion designer at a New York party.
After Proenza Schouler designer Jack McCollough bumped into actress Brooke Shields at the MET Gala, Sutherland reportedly got out of control. He allegedly went over to McCollough and insisted he apologize to Shields. Then, he allegedly head-butted him and injured his nose.
Charges related to that incident ended up being dropped after a settlement.
What Happened to Kiefer Sutherland's Career?
While Sutherland got famous from movies such as Young Guns and The Lost Boys, he experienced a major career resurgence when he played agent Jack Bauer on Fox's 24. He also starred in a TV movie as Bauer
As Radar reported, he opened up in a Christmas interview on how he expected roles would flow in after 24, but they didn't.
"After 24, I thought I would just naturally have a bunch of opportunities staring me in the face. But the truth is, if you don't create those opportunities, they're just not there. As someone who likes to work, there have been times when I haven't worked for a while – because I didn't do a lot of the planning that's required," the star shared.
According to industry insiders, this is why he decided to take part in the movie Tinsel Town, which saw him playing a washed-up star who decided to travel to Britain to take part in a community play.
"There is a sense that Kiefer is taking whatever comes along now," a producer with knowledge of Sutherland's career shared.
"After playing a character as dominant as Jack Bauer, it is hard to recalibrate, and some of these roles feel like attempts to stay visible rather than inspired choices that have anything to do with art or proper movies."
Kiefer Sutherland Never Saw the Career Momentum He Had On '24' Again
Although he did appear on Designated Survivor and The Fugitive following 24, he still never saw the same career momentum he once had.
"He went from being the man networks built schedules around to competing in a crowded streaming market," an insider explained. "That shift can be brutal, even for established names. Tinsel Town has been slammed as an utterly pathetic Christmas movie, and it made Kiefer seem like an utterly lost boy, excuse the pun."
Another source added: "For now, his career stands as a case study in how even television's most durable heroes can struggle once the clock finally runs out."