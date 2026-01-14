Hollywood Bad Boy Kiefer Sutherland Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Rideshare Driver in Los Angeles

While Sutherland got famous from movies such as Young Guns and The Lost Boys, he experienced a major career resurgence when he played agent Jack Bauer on Fox's 24. He also starred in a TV movie as Bauer

As Radar reported, he opened up in a Christmas interview on how he expected roles would flow in after 24, but they didn't.

"After 24, I thought I would just naturally have a bunch of opportunities staring me in the face. But the truth is, if you don't create those opportunities, they're just not there. As someone who likes to work, there have been times when I haven't worked for a while – because I didn't do a lot of the planning that's required," the star shared.

According to industry insiders, this is why he decided to take part in the movie Tinsel Town, which saw him playing a washed-up star who decided to travel to Britain to take part in a community play.

"There is a sense that Kiefer is taking whatever comes along now," a producer with knowledge of Sutherland's career shared.

"After playing a character as dominant as Jack Bauer, it is hard to recalibrate, and some of these roles feel like attempts to stay visible rather than inspired choices that have anything to do with art or proper movies."