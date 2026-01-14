Read Word-for-Word the Letter Bill and Hillary Clinton Sent Congress REFUSING to Testify in House Epstein Investigation: 'The Facts Speak for Themselves'

After months of delays and rescheduled subpoenas , the Clintons were due to finally spill their secrets this week.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have lashed out at House Oversight Chair James Comer, firing off a heated letter to the Kentucky Republican and defiantly refusing to appear for a deposition about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Republican James Comer wants to ask the Clintons about their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In their over 1200-word letter, signed jointly, the Clintons exclaimed: "Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences.

"For us, now is that time."

The power couple accused Comer of hindering the Epstein investigation by focusing on a personal grudge he seems to have against them.

"The facts speak for themselves: You subpoenaed eight people in addition to us. You dismissed seven of those eight without any of them saying a single word to you. You made no attempt to force them to appear. In fact, since you started your investigation last year, you have interviewed a total of two people. Two," the letter reads.