Read Word-for-Word the Letter Bill and Hillary Clinton Sent Congress REFUSING to Testify in House Epstein Investigation: 'The Facts Speak for Themselves'
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 8:16 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton have lashed out at House Oversight Chair James Comer, firing off a heated letter to the Kentucky Republican and defiantly refusing to appear for a deposition about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After months of delays and rescheduled subpoenas, the Clintons were due to finally spill their secrets this week.
Clintons Ready to Fight
In their over 1200-word letter, signed jointly, the Clintons exclaimed: "Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences.
"For us, now is that time."
The power couple accused Comer of hindering the Epstein investigation by focusing on a personal grudge he seems to have against them.
"The facts speak for themselves: You subpoenaed eight people in addition to us. You dismissed seven of those eight without any of them saying a single word to you. You made no attempt to force them to appear. In fact, since you started your investigation last year, you have interviewed a total of two people. Two," the letter reads.
'Partisan Politics' At Play
Clearly fed up, the former leaders then turned the tables on Comer and even the government itself.
"We have tried to give you the little information we have," they continued. "We've done so because Mr. Epstein’s crimes were horrific.
"If the Government didn't do all it could to investigate and prosecute these crimes, for whatever reason, that should be the focus of your work – to learn why and to prevent that from happening ever again.
"There is no evidence that you are doing so.
"Instead, you have forced the victims to relive their painful experiences, while doing little to give them and everybody else what's deserved: truth and justice. There is no plausible explanation for what you are doing other than partisan politics."
Epstein Relationship Questions
Both Bill and Hillary have faced increased scrutiny over just how close a relationship he had with notorious s-- creep Epstein, and have tried to avoid having to discuss the friendship under oath.
And more questions were raised last month when hundreds of thousands of documents were finally released by the Justice Department, which showed Bill swimming and smiling with Epstein's personal madame and lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The series of snaps showed former President Clinton relaxing in an indoor pool with Maxwell and another woman, whose face is redacted.
One photo shows Clinton floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face. Another shows the former commander-in-chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.
Delay Tactic to Distract from Trump
With Comer relentless in his pursuit of the Clintons, their attorney, David Kendall, said this is all just a stalling tactic to take the heat off President Donald Trump and his own Epstein partnership.
"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr. Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," a separate letter read.
Kendall also alleged his clients were being targeted, while other names previously subpoenaed have all been dismissed. He accused Comer of using "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons.