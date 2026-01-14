Trump Explodes With Rage: The Don Shouts 'F*** You' and Gives the Middle Finger to Ford Worker Who Called Him a 'Pedophile Protector'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has unleashed a presidential middle finger salute as well as an f-bomb to a heckler at an automotive plant who appeared to troll him over the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Commander-in-Chief, 79, was touring a Ford F-150 plant in Detroit and walking across a second-floor breezeway when someone yelled out, "pedophile protector," from the floor below.
Heckled on Michigan Visit
Trump acknowledged the heckler immediately by pointing his finger downward toward the direction of the voice and appeared to mouth a hearty "f--- you" in a video obtained by TMZ.
As he began walking, the president pointed in the man's direction a second time while muttering the same curse word before eventually giving him the middle finger.
Trump eventually gave a wave to the other workers as he walked out of sight, trying to let go of so openly losing his temper.
The purpose of the president's visit to Michigan was to highlight investments in domestic manufacturing and tout a improving economy.
"The results are in, and the Trump economic boom has officially begun," he told an audience at the Detroit Economic Club.
Epstein Documents Dump
However, Trump was unable to escape the ongoing Epstein files scandal while in Michigan.
His Justice Department was ordered by law to begin releasing all the paperwork connected to the vile late pedophile on December 19, 2025, and despite several large document drops, not everything has been forthcoming.
A DOJ court filing on January 5 claimed that 125,575 pages had been released so far, with hundreds of thousands still under review and, in many cases, redacted.
Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on November 19, 2025, and Trump signed it the following day.
It required Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all documents and records the DOJ had in its possession relating to Epstein, and many lawmakers have been decrying the holdup in releasing more records.
'He's in the File'
Even though Epstein was found dead in his New York City prison cell in August 2019, less than a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges, the friendships he had with so many rich and powerful men have caused speculation he helped procure younger women for their sexual needs.
Although former President Bill Clinton and Britain's former Prince Andrew appeared in photos, as did Trump himself, nothing in the files that have been released so far points to any direct wrongdoing with underage girls.
The president's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, confirmed three days before the documents' release deadline that "We know he's in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," about Trump, in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Trump and Epstein were both wealthy, high-profile bachelors in New York City in the late 1990s before the tycoon met his future wife, Melania, in 1998.
"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it’s a passé word, but sort of young, single playboys together," Wiles said about her boss' association with Epstein.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's 'Falling Out'
Trump has never denied knowing Epstein but said they were basically friendly acquaintances.
"Well, I knew him, like, everybody in Palm Beach knew him," Trump said in 2019, adding he had a "falling out" with Epstein "a long time ago."
Trump claimed he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and cut him off for good after the former financier kept allegedly hiring away spa employees to come work for him, the president told reporters in July 2025.
"When I heard about it, I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was a spa or not a spa, I don't want them taking people.' And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Out of here,'" Trump claimed about how their association ended.