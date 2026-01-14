Trump Explodes With Rage: The Don Shouts 'F*** You' and Gives the Middle Finger to Ford Worker Who Called Him a 'Pedophile Protector'

Trump acknowledged the heckler immediately by pointing his finger downward toward the direction of the voice and appeared to mouth a hearty "f--- you" in a video obtained by TMZ.

As he began walking, the president pointed in the man's direction a second time while muttering the same curse word before eventually giving him the middle finger.

Trump eventually gave a wave to the other workers as he walked out of sight, trying to let go of so openly losing his temper.

The purpose of the president's visit to Michigan was to highlight investments in domestic manufacturing and tout a improving economy.

"The results are in, and the Trump economic boom has officially begun," he told an audience at the Detroit Economic Club.