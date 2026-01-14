Meghan Markle Torched Over $64 Bookmark, Tea and Honey Set as Lifestyle Brand Sparks Fresh 'Cash-Grab' Backlash — 'Has She Lost Her Mind?'

Meghan Markle's latest As Ever business move has been receiving harsh backlash as a bookmark, tea, and honey are priced at a whopping $64, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former working royal, 44, dropped her "A Moment to Unwind Set" on her online store on Tuesday, January 13, as her first new product rollout of 2026.

However, many astute royal watchers saw it as a money grab by bundling previous items for an eye-watering and "out of touch" amount of money.