Meghan Markle Torched Over $64 Bookmark, Tea and Honey Set as Lifestyle Brand Sparks Fresh 'Cash-Grab' Backlash — 'Has She Lost Her Mind?'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's latest As Ever business move has been receiving harsh backlash as a bookmark, tea, and honey are priced at a whopping $64, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former working royal, 44, dropped her "A Moment to Unwind Set" on her online store on Tuesday, January 13, as her first new product rollout of 2026.
However, many astute royal watchers saw it as a money grab by bundling previous items for an eye-watering and "out of touch" amount of money.
An $18 Leather Bookmark
The new set includes a "bespoke" leather bookmark reading "Fell Asleep Here," sage honey with honeycomb, and peppermint tea, which the website described as "simple, comforting essentials meant to help you slow the pace and settle in."
Calling it "Meghan’s take on starting the new year out right," the set was "thoughtfully curated to feel personal, comforting, and complete."
The bookmark is also offered on its own for $18.
The set was limited to only four purchases per order, and a "sold out" sign hit the website shortly after the drop.
However, that happened before, when Markle reportedly kept a low inventory of As Ever items when the product line initially launched in April 2025, to make it seem like a massive sales smash.
'Has She Lost Her Mind?'
Royal watchers had sticker shock over the price of the bookmark, tea, and honey.
"SIXTY-FOUR DOLLARS!! Absolutely disgusting. She has no shame. None whatsoever," one user griped on Reddit.
"In THIS economy?? Has she lost her mind?" a second fumed about how out of touch the cost was.
"So roughly $21 each for three unappealing things. I didn't think it was possible for it to get more ridiculous, but here we are..." a third person observed.
"A BLOODY BOOKMARK! I’m sorry to shout, but dear God, what depths will she plummet to next? I'm assuming the 'limit of 4 per order' is so no one can discover her stock," a fourth person pointed out, referring to how Markle's alleged massive inventory of unsold existing products was discovered when people put in huge quantities for orders, and the page revealed exactly how many of the items were still available for sale.
'She's Just Restyling Her Leftovers'
A fifth person posited that the With Love, Meghan star was bundling unsold items and calling them "new" to help unload excess inventory.
The peppermint tea was already a staple, priced at $14, while the sage honey with honeycomb has been available for $32.
"She's just restyling her leftovers that she can't sell and attaching a cheap bookmark to it. She's got a s--- load of honey with sage jars (approx. 8500 lol) leftover from the holidays (remember it was for basting your turkey?)," the user wrote.
They added. "She also has an abundance of the crappy peppermint tea if I recall correctly (about 35k)... hilarious...this just further supports the stock figures and mess of her business that was found a few weeks ago."
Concerning Inventory Numbers
As of January 3, the number of peppermint teas available was 39,475, according to information an intrepid Reddit user uncovered before Markle or her web team fixed the glitch.
More concerning was that her $64 Candle 084 had 62,524 units available, while Markle's dried flower sprinkles still had 80,391 units in stock.
Customers are now advised to contact As Ever for "bulk" purchases, and the limit is 100 items per order.