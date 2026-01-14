Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Torched Over $64 Bookmark, Tea and Honey Set as Lifestyle Brand Sparks Fresh 'Cash-Grab' Backlash — 'Has She Lost Her Mind?'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA, Asever.com

Customers got sticker shock over the $64 set featuring tea, honey and a small bookmark.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle's latest As Ever business move has been receiving harsh backlash as a bookmark, tea, and honey are priced at a whopping $64, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former working royal, 44, dropped her "A Moment to Unwind Set" on her online store on Tuesday, January 13, as her first new product rollout of 2026.

However, many astute royal watchers saw it as a money grab by bundling previous items for an eye-watering and "out of touch" amount of money.

Article continues below advertisement

An $18 Leather Bookmark

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of As Ever Bookmark
Source: Asever.com

Similar versions of the As Ever $18 leather bookmark can be found on Amazon for under $5.

The new set includes a "bespoke" leather bookmark reading "Fell Asleep Here," sage honey with honeycomb, and peppermint tea, which the website described as "simple, comforting essentials meant to help you slow the pace and settle in."

Calling it "Meghan’s take on starting the new year out right," the set was "thoughtfully curated to feel personal, comforting, and complete."

The bookmark is also offered on its own for $18.

The set was limited to only four purchases per order, and a "sold out" sign hit the website shortly after the drop.

However, that happened before, when Markle reportedly kept a low inventory of As Ever items when the product line initially launched in April 2025, to make it seem like a massive sales smash.

Article continues below advertisement

'Has She Lost Her Mind?'

Photo of As Ever products
Source: Asever.com

The 'A Moment to Unwind Set' was listed as 'sold out' despite it's $64 cost.

Royal watchers had sticker shock over the price of the bookmark, tea, and honey.

"SIXTY-FOUR DOLLARS!! Absolutely disgusting. She has no shame. None whatsoever," one user griped on Reddit.

"In THIS economy?? Has she lost her mind?" a second fumed about how out of touch the cost was.

"So roughly $21 each for three unappealing things. I didn't think it was possible for it to get more ridiculous, but here we are..." a third person observed.

"A BLOODY BOOKMARK! I’m sorry to shout, but dear God, what depths will she plummet to next? I'm assuming the 'limit of 4 per order' is so no one can discover her stock," a fourth person pointed out, referring to how Markle's alleged massive inventory of unsold existing products was discovered when people put in huge quantities for orders, and the page revealed exactly how many of the items were still available for sale.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Just Restyling Her Leftovers'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The only 'new' item Markle offered for sale in the set was the pricey bookmark, as the tea and honey were old products.

A fifth person posited that the With Love, Meghan star was bundling unsold items and calling them "new" to help unload excess inventory.

The peppermint tea was already a staple, priced at $14, while the sage honey with honeycomb has been available for $32.

"She's just restyling her leftovers that she can't sell and attaching a cheap bookmark to it. She's got a s--- load of honey with sage jars (approx. 8500 lol) leftover from the holidays (remember it was for basting your turkey?)," the user wrote.

They added. "She also has an abundance of the crappy peppermint tea if I recall correctly (about 35k)... hilarious...this just further supports the stock figures and mess of her business that was found a few weeks ago."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of King Charles III and Prince Harry

'Dying' King Charles 'Has No Plans' to See 'Untrustworthy' Son Prince Harry During U.K. Visit Over Fears 'Secret Talks Will Leak'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Meghan Markle's One Massive Move That Has Sparked Rumors She is Set to 'Return to Royal Family… With Begging Bowl in Hand'

Concerning Inventory Numbers

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle has been looking for new revenue streams as her Netflix lifestyle series appears to be dead.

As of January 3, the number of peppermint teas available was 39,475, according to information an intrepid Reddit user uncovered before Markle or her web team fixed the glitch.

More concerning was that her $64 Candle 084 had 62,524 units available, while Markle's dried flower sprinkles still had 80,391 units in stock.

Customers are now advised to contact As Ever for "bulk" purchases, and the limit is 100 items per order.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.