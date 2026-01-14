Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald in the Dark: Trump Sends Out Bizarre Email as He 'Sits Alone in the War Room With One Dying Laptop' Amid Mounting Health Concerns

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he was 'fighting for you' in his late-night email.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has sent out a bizarre email claiming he was sitting alone in the war room with a dying laptop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The note comes on the heels of mounting concerns about the Prez's health and mental acuity.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was On a 'Dying Laptop'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @harryjsisson/X

Donald Trump asked those on his email list to 'hold the line.'

In the late-night email, which was titled "I'm alone and in the dark," the Don wrote, "I'm sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you."

He noted the rest of the staff had gone home hours ago, and it was just him and "one dying laptop."

Trump went on to share there was a "72-hour countdown clock" to his first mid-month deadline of the year.

"We are going to have to act fast," Trump added, with a button underneath that said "HOLD THE LINE."

When clicking on the button, it opened a website where people could donate money to "hold the line."

"If you rush $47 RIGHT NOW (in the next 30 minutes), I’ll personally send you my limited-edition 2026 Trump Calendar – but that’s nothing compared to losing the country," Trump said via the website.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says He Could Go Through 'Another Fake Impeachment'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the 'radical left' could flip the House and Senate if his 'deadline wasn't crushed.'

Trump's email continued explaining why this deadline was so crucial, with Trump insisting if the deadline wasn't crushed, "the radical Left flips the House and Senate in 2026 and finishes what they started."

He then listed things he claims the "radical left" wants, including "Open borders forever," "Your guns confiscated," and "Your kids brainwashed."

"And worst of all, your favorite President (ME!) might just go through another FAKE impeachment!" he exclaimed.

He continued asking for money, insisting he needed a "small sacrifice from every red-blooded American who wants to save the country."

"We have been fighting for years... And I fear the end is near. The woke mind virus is infiltrating more and more Americans every day. This could be our last chance!" he added. "Do it for America, show them MAGA is strong!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Email Slammed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed as 'mentally ill' by a critic on X.

Donald Trump's email was ripped to shreds on X, with one person writing, "I wonder how people who fall for that, people who happily donate money to that clown, I wonder how those people would treat a desperate homeless beggar in the streets. If begging has ever made someone lose his dignity, then it would be this guy. But I feel dignity has long left this empty meatshell."

Another called out his email as a "calculated grift" that "makes him look weak, desperate and pathetic."

"Trump is without a doubt mentally ill," a third person claimed. "He has almost every sign of being a megalomaniac, a narcissist, a psychopath AND sociopath. AND he definitely is going through dementia."

Others backed Trump, with one X user pointing out "you're dumb as h---" if you think Trump writes his own campaign ads, while another person similarly stated the note was "clearly" not written by him.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Vladimir Putin

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Definitive Proof' Ultra-Paranoid Vladimir Putin Uses a String of Body Doubles to Dodge Assassination Attempts

Split photo of the White House, Donald Trump

Trump Sparks 'Dementia' Fears With New White House Sign — as Critics Claim Prez, 79, 'Needs to Be Reminded Where He Is'

Concerns About Trump Having Dementia

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has sparked concerns over dementia.

As Radar reported, there have continued to be rumblings Trump could be suffering from dementia.

On December 3, 2025, ABC News' Selina Wang quesitoned the Prez if he would "release video of that strike so that the American people can see for themselves what happened?"

"I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we'd certainly release, no problem," Trump answered.

Less than a week later, Trump was asked about his comments and Trump insisted he never made them. This led to him blasting the person asking him as "obnoxious" and accusing her of asking "hostile questions."

X users weighed in on this, voicing their concerns.

"Senility and compulsive lying are a dangerous mix. Remember that, kids!" one person stated.

"Trump can't remember what he said 5 minutes ago, not to mention 5 days ago," another X member claimed. "Trump's dementia is far worse than Biden's was. Sane, normal men don't plaster themselves with makeup and go on slurring, name-calling rants, then forget what they said. He's crazy and demented."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.