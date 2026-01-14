Donald in the Dark: Trump Sends Out Bizarre Email as He 'Sits Alone in the War Room With One Dying Laptop' Amid Mounting Health Concerns
Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sent out a bizarre email claiming he was sitting alone in the war room with a dying laptop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The note comes on the heels of mounting concerns about the Prez's health and mental acuity.
Donald Trump Was On a 'Dying Laptop'
In the late-night email, which was titled "I'm alone and in the dark," the Don wrote, "I'm sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you."
He noted the rest of the staff had gone home hours ago, and it was just him and "one dying laptop."
Trump went on to share there was a "72-hour countdown clock" to his first mid-month deadline of the year.
"We are going to have to act fast," Trump added, with a button underneath that said "HOLD THE LINE."
When clicking on the button, it opened a website where people could donate money to "hold the line."
"If you rush $47 RIGHT NOW (in the next 30 minutes), I’ll personally send you my limited-edition 2026 Trump Calendar – but that’s nothing compared to losing the country," Trump said via the website.
Donald Trump Says He Could Go Through 'Another Fake Impeachment'
Trump's email continued explaining why this deadline was so crucial, with Trump insisting if the deadline wasn't crushed, "the radical Left flips the House and Senate in 2026 and finishes what they started."
He then listed things he claims the "radical left" wants, including "Open borders forever," "Your guns confiscated," and "Your kids brainwashed."
"And worst of all, your favorite President (ME!) might just go through another FAKE impeachment!" he exclaimed.
He continued asking for money, insisting he needed a "small sacrifice from every red-blooded American who wants to save the country."
"We have been fighting for years... And I fear the end is near. The woke mind virus is infiltrating more and more Americans every day. This could be our last chance!" he added. "Do it for America, show them MAGA is strong!"
Donald Trump's Email Slammed
Donald Trump's email was ripped to shreds on X, with one person writing, "I wonder how people who fall for that, people who happily donate money to that clown, I wonder how those people would treat a desperate homeless beggar in the streets. If begging has ever made someone lose his dignity, then it would be this guy. But I feel dignity has long left this empty meatshell."
Another called out his email as a "calculated grift" that "makes him look weak, desperate and pathetic."
"Trump is without a doubt mentally ill," a third person claimed. "He has almost every sign of being a megalomaniac, a narcissist, a psychopath AND sociopath. AND he definitely is going through dementia."
Others backed Trump, with one X user pointing out "you're dumb as h---" if you think Trump writes his own campaign ads, while another person similarly stated the note was "clearly" not written by him.
Concerns About Trump Having Dementia
As Radar reported, there have continued to be rumblings Trump could be suffering from dementia.
On December 3, 2025, ABC News' Selina Wang quesitoned the Prez if he would "release video of that strike so that the American people can see for themselves what happened?"
"I don’t know what they have, but whatever they have we'd certainly release, no problem," Trump answered.
Less than a week later, Trump was asked about his comments and Trump insisted he never made them. This led to him blasting the person asking him as "obnoxious" and accusing her of asking "hostile questions."
X users weighed in on this, voicing their concerns.
"Senility and compulsive lying are a dangerous mix. Remember that, kids!" one person stated.
"Trump can't remember what he said 5 minutes ago, not to mention 5 days ago," another X member claimed. "Trump's dementia is far worse than Biden's was. Sane, normal men don't plaster themselves with makeup and go on slurring, name-calling rants, then forget what they said. He's crazy and demented."