Donald in the Dark: Trump Sends Out Bizarre Email as He 'Sits Alone in the War Room With One Dying Laptop' Amid Mounting Health Concerns

In the late-night email, which was titled "I'm alone and in the dark," the Don wrote, "I'm sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you."

He noted the rest of the staff had gone home hours ago, and it was just him and "one dying laptop."

Trump went on to share there was a "72-hour countdown clock" to his first mid-month deadline of the year.

"We are going to have to act fast," Trump added, with a button underneath that said "HOLD THE LINE."

When clicking on the button, it opened a website where people could donate money to "hold the line."

"If you rush $47 RIGHT NOW (in the next 30 minutes), I’ll personally send you my limited-edition 2026 Trump Calendar – but that’s nothing compared to losing the country," Trump said via the website.