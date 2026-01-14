'Dying' King Charles 'Has No Plans' to See 'Untrustworthy' Son Prince Harry During U.K. Visit Over Fears 'Secret Talks Will Leak'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
King Charles III has no plans to meet with his wayward son, Prince Harry, when the petulant former royal returns to London next week for his latest legal battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cancer-stricken monarch, 77, finally realized after their brief get-together in September 2025 that Harry, 41, is "untrustworthy," especially when it comes to sharing details about his father's health.
The Royal Family Sees Prince Harry as a 'Liability'
"The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital about Harry's upcoming trip back home.
Charles won't even be in London during the time his son will be in town, as the king usually retreats to Scotland in January for a respite from royal duties.
"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," Schofield revealed about how the father and son are largely not in touch.
Charles and Harry's brief 50-minute "peace summit" in September 2025 took months of negotiations between their respective teams before the two finally came face-to-face for the first time in 19 months.
Prince Harry Remains an 'Embarrassment' to His Family
Harry's latest trial against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, is scheduled to start on January 19. He and a host of other stars, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, sued over alleged unlawful information-gathering practices in the Duke of Sussex's latest war with a British tabloid.
"Prince Harry is accustomed to a life built on conflict," British broadcaster Helena Chard pointed out to Fox News Digital.
"He has sued the Mail on Sunday and much more, to the embarrassment of his father. He still maintains that he has been stitched up by the establishment. It’s a no-brainer, and safe to say, that King Charles will not be seeing Prince Harry," she observed.
Harry Can't Stop Talking to the Press
After Harry met with his father for tea last fall while visiting London for the WellChild Awards, he sat down for an interview with The Guardian and told the paper, "the focus really has to be on my dad" over the coming year amid the king's cancer battle.
It renewed the royal family's fears that the duke couldn't be trusted with any family information and that he would use it for his own publicity.
Harry also used the interview to twist the knife against his family with inflammatory claims from his 2023 memoir, Spare.
He sneered about spilling family secrets: "I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."
Charles Won't 'Mix Business' With 'Harry's Warped Narrative'
Chard shot down reports that the monarch is considering visiting Harry at his home in Montecito, Calif., amid rumors that King Charles III will be making a state visit to the U.S. in April in honor of America's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
"Allegedly, Prince Harry is ruminating about his father, King Charles, visiting him and his family at their Montecito home," she dished.
However, the monarch doesn't plan to squeeze in a trip to Southern California amid his royal duties.
"Of course, King Charles would love a relationship with his grandchildren," Chard explained about Harry's two kids with his wife, Meghan Markle.
"However, he will not mix official business, his professional role as monarch, with Prince Harry's warped narrative."