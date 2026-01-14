'Dying' King Charles 'Has No Plans' to See 'Untrustworthy' Son Prince Harry During U.K. Visit Over Fears 'Secret Talks Will Leak'

"The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital about Harry's upcoming trip back home.

Charles won't even be in London during the time his son will be in town, as the king usually retreats to Scotland in January for a respite from royal duties.

"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," Schofield revealed about how the father and son are largely not in touch.

Charles and Harry's brief 50-minute "peace summit" in September 2025 took months of negotiations between their respective teams before the two finally came face-to-face for the first time in 19 months.