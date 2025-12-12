King Charles' Cancer Fight Latest: Monarch Reveals Weekly Treatment Will Be 'Reduced' in Rare Health Update Two Years After Heartbreaking Diagnosis

"Today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he happily announced. "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made."

Earlier, Charles, 77, noted we're in the time of year where our thoughts "turn to celebrations," but he asked people "to join me in finding a special place in your hearts and your minds and prayers... for the people... who receive a cancer diagnosis each year and for the millions more who love and care for them."

"I know from my own experience a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams and to their patients, the precious gift of hope. These are gifts we can all help deliver," he added.