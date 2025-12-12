King Charles' Cancer Fight Latest: Monarch Reveals Weekly Treatment Will Be 'Reduced' in Rare Health Update Two Years After Heartbreaking Diagnosis
Dec. 12 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
King Charles III has delivered a personal message about his ongoing health crisis, revealing his cancer treatments can be reduced in the new year, RadarOnline.com can report.
The King spoke on Friday, December 12, as part of a Stand Up to Cancer event.
King Charles' 'Good' News About His Cancer
"Today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he happily announced. "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made."
Earlier, Charles, 77, noted we're in the time of year where our thoughts "turn to celebrations," but he asked people "to join me in finding a special place in your hearts and your minds and prayers... for the people... who receive a cancer diagnosis each year and for the millions more who love and care for them."
"I know from my own experience a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams and to their patients, the precious gift of hope. These are gifts we can all help deliver," he added.
King Charles Is 'Moved' By the 'Community of Care' Surrounding Cancer Patients
Charles went on to share he's been "profoundly moved" by the "community of care that surrounds every cancer patient" along his journey with the disease.
Specifically, he cited the "specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers" who "work tirelessly to save and improve lives."
"I have also learned something that troubles me deeply," he noted. "At least 9 million people in our country are not up to date with cancer screenings available to them... The statistics speak with stark clarity... Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.
"Now I've heard this message repeatedly through my visits to cancer centers across the country. I know too what a difference it has made in my own case, allowing me to lead... an active life even while undergoing treatment."
'Compassion Must Be Paired With Action'
As for why people avoid screening, Charles said he's told it's "because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing, or uncomfortable."
"If and when they do finally take [it] up... they are glad they took part," he attested.
Charles concluded with a strong, hopeful message, sharing, "The darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action."
King Charles' Cancer Battle
Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year, and he took a break from all public engagements for a period after.
Before announcing his diagnosis, he spent three nights in a hospital for a procedure on his prostate during which the cancer was discovered.
As Radar reported earlier this year, pictures of the King looking frail during a joint appearance with Prince William at London's COP30 climate summit had people concerned.
At the summit, he looked thinner and paler than he had previously.