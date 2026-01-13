EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gilbert Makes One Massive Public Move After Scandal-Mired Husband Timothy Busfield Was Arrested For Pedo Accusations

RadarOnline.com can reveal Melissa Gilbert deleted her Instagram account as her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield became the subject of an expanding child sex abuse investigation. The Little House on the Prairie star's sudden disappearance from social media came only days after New Mexico authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Busfield, 68, accusing him of inappropriately touching two boys on the set of his TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Arrest Warrant Sparks Social Media Exit

Melissa Gilbert deleted her Instagram account.

The 61-year-old actress, who only weeks ago shared a heartfelt post about child safety and her experiences as a young performer, removed her public profile over the weekend after police confirmed her Emmy-winning actor partner was wanted on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. The warrant, signed Friday by a Bernalillo County judge, follows a year-long investigation into allegations involving twin 11-year-old boys who appeared on the set of the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady between January 2022 and June 2025.

Busfield Turns Himself In

Gilbert previously spoke about child safety.

After the warrant was issued, authorities revealed at the time how Busfield was "missing," and the U.S. Marshals were assisting cops in locating him. As of January 13, Busfield turned himself into police, while also claiming he is innocent. The complaint against Busfield alleges he engaged in sexual conduct with the minors on multiple occasions. One child told investigators the alleged abuse first occurred when he was seven years old and that Busfield touched him "three or four times," later allegedly repeating the behavior "five or six times" when the child was eight.

Affidavit Details Alleged On Set Abuse

One child reported the alleged abuse to a therapist.

According to an affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, one of the boys told a therapist that Busfield touched his "genitalia" and "bottom" while in a bedroom set, and later apparently suffered nightmares "about the director touching him." An Albuquerque Police Department officer said Busfield grew close to the boys while directing episodes of The Cleaning Lady, telling them to "call him Uncle Tim." Busfield and Gilbert also reportedly bought the children Christmas gifts. Investigators allege the actor would "tickle them on the stomach and legs, despite them not liking it." The mother of the boys reported Busfield's alleged sexual abuse to Child Protective Services in October 2025 after one of her sons spoke out. The University of New Mexico Hospital later alerted police.

Studios And Gilbert React As Scandal Explodes

Warner Bros and Fox cooperated with law enforcement.