EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gilbert Makes One Massive Public Move After Scandal-Mired Husband Timothy Busfield Was Arrested For Pedo Accusations
Jan. 13 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Melissa Gilbert deleted her Instagram account as her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield became the subject of an expanding child sex abuse investigation.
The Little House on the Prairie star's sudden disappearance from social media came only days after New Mexico authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Busfield, 68, accusing him of inappropriately touching two boys on the set of his TV series The Cleaning Lady.
Arrest Warrant Sparks Social Media Exit
The 61-year-old actress, who only weeks ago shared a heartfelt post about child safety and her experiences as a young performer, removed her public profile over the weekend after police confirmed her Emmy-winning actor partner was wanted on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.
The warrant, signed Friday by a Bernalillo County judge, follows a year-long investigation into allegations involving twin 11-year-old boys who appeared on the set of the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady between January 2022 and June 2025.
Busfield Turns Himself In
After the warrant was issued, authorities revealed at the time how Busfield was "missing," and the U.S. Marshals were assisting cops in locating him.
As of January 13, Busfield turned himself into police, while also claiming he is innocent.
The complaint against Busfield alleges he engaged in sexual conduct with the minors on multiple occasions.
One child told investigators the alleged abuse first occurred when he was seven years old and that Busfield touched him "three or four times," later allegedly repeating the behavior "five or six times" when the child was eight.
Affidavit Details Alleged On Set Abuse
According to an affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, one of the boys told a therapist that Busfield touched his "genitalia" and "bottom" while in a bedroom set, and later apparently suffered nightmares "about the director touching him."
An Albuquerque Police Department officer said Busfield grew close to the boys while directing episodes of The Cleaning Lady, telling them to "call him Uncle Tim."
Busfield and Gilbert also reportedly bought the children Christmas gifts.
Investigators allege the actor would "tickle them on the stomach and legs, despite them not liking it."
The mother of the boys reported Busfield's alleged sexual abuse to Child Protective Services in October 2025 after one of her sons spoke out.
The University of New Mexico Hospital later alerted police.
Studios And Gilbert React As Scandal Explodes
Busfield, best known for roles in The West Wing and Thirtysomething, has denied the accusations, alleging the parents sought "revenge" after their children were not invited to return for the show's final season.
"I don't remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn't be uncommon for me," he allegedly told investigators, according to the complaint against the actor. Warner Bros. and Fox issued a joint statement saying they were cooperating with law enforcement.
It said: "The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions. "We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate and, when needed, take appropriate action."
Before the allegations against her husband surfaced, Gilbert publicly shared her discomfort over her own experiences filming romantic scenes as a teenager.
Reflecting on her early career, she wrote last November: "And now, at this age, at this time, I am actually nauseated (by the experience), through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, 'I WAS A CHILD.'"
As of Monday, her Instagram account displayed a broken link and a message reading: "Profile isn't available."