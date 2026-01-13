EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Definitive Proof' Ultra-Paranoid Vladimir Putin Uses a String of Body Doubles to Dodge Assassination Attempts

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vladimir Putin is using a string of body doubles to shield himself from assassination attempts, according to a former British intelligence chief who said the Russian president's extreme security paranoia has turned deception into routine practice. Warmongering despot Putin, 73, is said to have intensified protective measures around him as Russia's invasion of Ukraine gets set to enter its fourth year, amid heightened fears over his personal safety.

Former MI6 Chief Says Doubles Are Used

Source: MEGA Vladimir Putin allegedly uses body doubles for security.

The fresh claim he deploys doubles comes from Sir Richard Dearlove, 80, the former head of Britain's MI6, who said the tactic is a calculated response to the president's status as a high-value target. We can reveal his allegations are supported by photographic comparisons showing apparent physical inconsistencies between "different Putins," as well as by independent facial recognition analysis carried out by a Japanese broadcaster. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied Putin uses doubles, insisting he remains visible and active in public life.

Dearlove Calls It A Routine Security Measure

Source: MEGA A former MI6 chief, Sir Richard Dearlove, made the shocking claims.

Article continues below advertisement

But Dearlove insists the Russian leader "certainly" relies on stand-ins for certain appearances. He said: "There will be occasions, and it would depend on the circumstances, when he certainly, for security reasons, would have a body double." Dearlove added: "It's almost a normal security measure for somebody like Putin, who is a very high-profile target. Bear in mind that assassination has been a pretty common part of Russian politics for many, many years." According to Dearlove, the deception would not extend to close-contact diplomacy or sensitive meetings, where the risk of exposure would be too great. Instead, he said doubles are more likely to be deployed for carefully staged outdoor appearances, such as visits to public spaces where media are kept at a distance. The security concern, he said, is particularly acute when Putin is outside secure environments.

AI Facial Analysis Raises Red Flags

Source: MEGA The AI detected low match scores.

Ukrainian security services have previously claimed men resembling Putin have been trained to appear in his place. Those claims have been dismissed by Moscow, but scrutiny has intensified after images surfaced showing what appear to be differences in the president's facial features across appearances made within weeks of each other, including variations in the shape of his chin. In 2023, an authoritative investigation by TBS, a Japanese television network, applied artificial intelligence facial recognition technology to analyze Putin's public appearances. The network concluded the real Putin presided over the annual Victory Day parade in Red Square. But footage of a visit to the Crimean Bridge 11 months earlier produced a facial match of only 53 percent. TBS said: "Experts on face recognition would refer to this as 'not matching' in most cases, which leads us to the assumption this could be a double."

Experts Say Evidence Points To Stand Ins

Source: MEGA The Kremlin denied the allegations.