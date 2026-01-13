EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Full, Uncensored Remarks Melissa Gilbert Made About Child Abuse — After We Revealed She 'Bought Christmas Presents' for Husband Timothy Busfield's Young 'Victim'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert publicly addressed the issue of child sex abuse just weeks before her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, became the subject of a criminal investigation for allegedly molesting two minors on the set of his television series The Cleaning Lady, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the full extent of her comments.
The Little House on the Prairie star, 61, reflected on her own experiences as a child actor in an Instagram post last November, a post that has resurfaced just as Busfield, 68, faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse in New Mexico.
Police Say Gifts Were Used To 'Foster Closeness'
Authorities in Bernalillo County say Busfield, best known for his role as a journalist on The West Wing, is accused of engaging in inappropriate physical contact with 11-year-old twins over a period stretching from November 2022 to spring 2024.
According to a criminal complaint filed last week, the alleged abuse began while Busfield was directing the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque.
The two child actors, whose identities are being withheld, were reportedly invited by Busfield and Gilbert to several off-set gatherings, with the couple purchasing them Christmas presents to, in the words of the affidavit filed in the case, "foster closeness" with the alleged victims.
Warrant Details Alleged Grooming And Abuse
Albuquerque Police Officer Marvin Brown, who authored the warrant against Busfield, said the actor and his wife "developed a relationship with the victims and their families outside of work."
Brown added Busfield "would invite the family to off-set gatherings, with his wife buying Christmas gifts to foster closeness."
He also said Busfield encouraged the children "to call him Uncle Tim" and would "tickle them on the stomach and legs, despite them not liking the tickling."
The criminal complaint states one of the boys later told a therapist that Busfield touched his "genitalia" and "bottom" on the set of The Cleaning Lady.
The child apparently suffered nightmares "about the director touching him" and was subsequently allegedly diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Busfield is said to have told police he engaged in "playful" contact with the children but has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the parents of the boys in question wanted "revenge" after their children were not rehired for the show's final season.
The investigation into Busfield's behavior was initiated in November 2024 after staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted authorities about possible grooming behavior occurring during production.
On Tuesday, January 13, Busfield surrendered to police after "going missing."
Gilbert's Past Words On Child Abuse Resurface
As the story develops, RadarOnline.com can reveal Gilbert's past words on child exploitation.
On November 15, she wrote on her now-closed Instagram account about her time as a teenage actress opposite Dean Butler, her love interest in Little House on the Prairie, who was nine years older than her.
"So, I debated posting this but, I feel compelled to share," Gilbert said. "After seeing many women's posts with the hashtags #iwasfifteen #imfifteen #iwasachild, I decided to Google search myself at that age and see what came up. And this is some of what I found."
She continued: "And now, at this age, at this time, I am actually nauseated… Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, 'I WAS A CHILD.'"
Gilbert added: "Thank God my mom and Michael and so many others were there to make sure I was safe. Can you imagine if I hadn't had them all? I am so fortunate (sort of). Many other young women aren't."
Gilbert posted the remarks in response to Megyn Kelly's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein might not have been a pedophile, commenting: "@Megynkelly you need to be careful with your words."
Gilbert, who has been married to Busfield since 2013, has not commented publicly on the allegations against him.