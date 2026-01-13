EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Full, Uncensored Remarks Melissa Gilbert Made About Child Abuse — After We Revealed She 'Bought Christmas Presents' for Husband Timothy Busfield's Young 'Victim'

As the story develops, RadarOnline.com can reveal Gilbert's past words on child exploitation.

On November 15, she wrote on her now-closed Instagram account about her time as a teenage actress opposite Dean Butler, her love interest in Little House on the Prairie, who was nine years older than her.

"So, I debated posting this but, I feel compelled to share," Gilbert said. "After seeing many women's posts with the hashtags #iwasfifteen #imfifteen #iwasachild, I decided to Google search myself at that age and see what came up. And this is some of what I found."

She continued: "And now, at this age, at this time, I am actually nauseated… Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, 'I WAS A CHILD.'"

Gilbert added: "Thank God my mom and Michael and so many others were there to make sure I was safe. Can you imagine if I hadn't had them all? I am so fortunate (sort of). Many other young women aren't."

Gilbert posted the remarks in response to Megyn Kelly's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein might not have been a pedophile, commenting: "@Megynkelly you need to be careful with your words."

Gilbert, who has been married to Busfield since 2013, has not commented publicly on the allegations against him.