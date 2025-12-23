Your tip
Donald Trump

Epstein's Disturbing Suicide Note to Pedo Larry Nassar Claimed Trump 'Loves Young Nubile Girls'... as Prez's FBI Rages Over 'Fake' Document

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The FBI says the claims against Donald Trump made in the letter don't have a 'shred of credibility.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

A newly released handwritten letter from sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar claimed Donald Trump liked "young, nubile girls," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The note from one vile pervert to another was part of a trove of documents the Department of Justice was forced to release regarding the late financier. However, the FBI says the prison postcard's claims are completely "false."

Disturbing Letter Exposed

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein letter
Source: Department of Justice

Trump's FBI called the the letter's claims 'unfounded and false.'

The letter was part of nearly 30,000 new documents the DOJ released on Tuesday, December 23.

In it, Epstein appeared to reference committing suicide and hinting he was dead by the time Nassar would receive it.

"Dear L. N.," the letter began, referring to former Team USA gymnastics doctor Nassar, 62,

"As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. Good luck! We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," Epstein continued, seeming to confess to his love of underage girls.

"Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls," Epstein claimed, seemingly referring to Trump, 79, who was the Commander-in-Chief at the time the letter was allegedly written in 2019.

He added, "When a young beauty walked by, he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair," and signed off, "Yours J. Epstein."

Questions About Letter's Authenticity

Photo of Larry Nassar
Source: MEGA

Nassar never got the alleged letter from Epstein as he had been transferred to a different prison.

The letter was postmarked in August 2019, three days after Epstein was found dead in his New York City federal prison cell, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In addition to the questionable date, the envelope's postmark was from Virginia, although Epstein's return address is clearly listed as Manhattan Correctional Center.

The note had been mailed to an Arizona prison where Nassar was no longer housed, and was intercepted upon its return to the Manhattan jail.

Nassar is currently serving multiple consecutive prison sentences for child pornography and sexual abuse of hundreds of young female athletes who came through the USA Gymnastics program.

'Unfounded and False' Claims

Photo of Donald Trupm
Source: MEGA

Trump's FBI claimed the allegations in the letter didn't have a 'shred of credibility.'

After releasing the documents, the DOJ stated in a post on X the claims were "unfounded and false."

"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the department began.

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims," the post concluded.

'Young, Single Playboys'

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles acknowledged he and Epstein hung out when they were 'young' and 'single.'

Trump has maintained he knew Epstein from the same social circles they ran in both New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The real estate tycoon claimed on several occasions that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for hiring away spa employees and cut off ties with the disgraced money manager before his 2006 arrest in Florida for soliciting prostitution.

Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, told Vanity Fair. "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," regarding the DOJ's documents about Epstein.

"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she added about how the two knew each other.

