Epstein's Disturbing Suicide Note to Pedo Larry Nassar Claimed Trump 'Loves Young Nubile Girls'... as Prez's FBI Rages Over 'Fake' Document

The note from one vile pervert to another was part of a trove of documents the Department of Justice was forced to release regarding the late financier. However, the FBI says the prison postcard's claims are completely "false."

A newly released handwritten letter from sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar claimed Donald Trump liked "young, nubile girls," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The letter was part of nearly 30,000 new documents the DOJ released on Tuesday, December 23.

In it, Epstein appeared to reference committing suicide and hinting he was dead by the time Nassar would receive it.

"Dear L. N.," the letter began, referring to former Team USA gymnastics doctor Nassar, 62,

"As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. Good luck! We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," Epstein continued, seeming to confess to his love of underage girls.

"Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls," Epstein claimed, seemingly referring to Trump, 79, who was the Commander-in-Chief at the time the letter was allegedly written in 2019.

He added, "When a young beauty walked by, he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair," and signed off, "Yours J. Epstein."