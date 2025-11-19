Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Flaunts Nearly $100K Outfit During 'Failed' Turkey Preparation... as Ex-Royal Gets Destroyed Over Cooking Skills in As Ever Thanksgiving Video

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram, MEGA

Not only did Meghan Markle wear an excessively expensive ensemble, she proved she had no idea how to prep a Thanksgiving turkey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle's sad attempts at becoming a domestic diva suffered yet another major setback when she made an embarrassing and glaring culinary gaffe with a Thanksgiving turkey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Showing not only that she is out of touch with cooking, the 44-year-old wore a dress and jewelry totaling nearly $100,000 to baste her bird, as everyone who has ever prepped a turkey pointed out that the process should have happened in the oven, not at the table.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pricey Prep Ensemble

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram

Markle wore nearly $100K in clothes and jewelry to baste her turkey.

Prince Harry's wife shared an Instagram video promoting her pricey As Ever wildflower honey to glaze the bird, and also caught flak for her attire.

The former actress was seen wearing a $495 Heidi Merrick "Marion Slip Dress" in burgundy satin, with no apron or other protection to prevent staining.

Markle wore her controversial $18,700 gold and diamond Cartier Juste Un Clou Torque necklace, and her ever-present $7,950 gold Cartier Love bracelet, which she's worn since her first marriage to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson.

The California native's $70,000 three-carat diamond pinky ring by Lorraine Schwartz glittered on her right hand.

In total, Markle's ensemble to get a Thanksgiving turkey ready cost a whopping $97,145, putting the Netflix star totally out of touch with the average holiday cook's attire.

Article continues below advertisement

Basting Blasted

"Nothing screams authenticity quite as remarkably as a woman, basting a chicken, in a satin frock, without an apron...Hair loose around the food?" one critic snarked about Markle's look, while a second sighed, "That stupid nail necklace. She wore it at Easter too."

"I've made a lot of turkeys in my day and have never basted it with honey AFTER it comes out of the oven. Is that a thing? And yeah, I’ve got gravy on my apron and flour in my hair," a third user huffed about Markle's cooking "skills."

"I’ve never in my entire life applied honey or marmalade to a bird after it’s out of the oven. Similarly, you baste while cooking, not at the table," a fourth person noted.

"Psst, Megs…. Turkeys are basted while cooking. Stop spreading sugar juice all over a turkey that someone else took time to prep," a fifth sneered.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where Is the Festiveness?"

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram

Markle's earth-toned Christmas video was dubbed 'joyless.'

Markle's expensive outfit while incorrectly glazing her turkey is yet another setback for the wannabe lifestyle influencer.

She was heavily criticized for wearing the same necklace, in the shape of a long nail that meets in the front of her neck, in an As Ever holiday video.

Markle was seen stuffing items into "boring" and "unfestive" beige and brown Christmas stockings hanging from a fireplace while wearing a dull brown satin dress.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate

EXCLUSIVE: I Was a Royal Butler and This is How Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Bitter Rift

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau share a steamy romance as she admires his incredible intellect and charm.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katy Perry and 'Effortlessly Charming' Justin Trudeau's Steamy New Romance – Singer Thinks His 'Incredible Intellect is a Massive Turn-on'

Wickless Candles and Spiced Cider Mockery

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Asever/Instagram

Markle's As Ever holiday collection items have been met with plenty of derision.

More As Ever gaffes include the $64 Signature Candle No. 519 arriving wickless during an unboxing of the brand's holiday collection, rendering the item unable to be lit.

Holiday tastemakers also mocked Markle for her $16 mulling spice mix, which she put in a vat of boiling water and called "spiced cider," despite not using any actual cider, alcohol, or fresh fruit that traditionally go into the usual recipe.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.