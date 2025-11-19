EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Flaunts Nearly $100K Outfit During 'Failed' Turkey Preparation... as Ex-Royal Gets Destroyed Over Cooking Skills in As Ever Thanksgiving Video
Nov. 19 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's sad attempts at becoming a domestic diva suffered yet another major setback when she made an embarrassing and glaring culinary gaffe with a Thanksgiving turkey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Showing not only that she is out of touch with cooking, the 44-year-old wore a dress and jewelry totaling nearly $100,000 to baste her bird, as everyone who has ever prepped a turkey pointed out that the process should have happened in the oven, not at the table.
Pricey Prep Ensemble
Prince Harry's wife shared an Instagram video promoting her pricey As Ever wildflower honey to glaze the bird, and also caught flak for her attire.
The former actress was seen wearing a $495 Heidi Merrick "Marion Slip Dress" in burgundy satin, with no apron or other protection to prevent staining.
Markle wore her controversial $18,700 gold and diamond Cartier Juste Un Clou Torque necklace, and her ever-present $7,950 gold Cartier Love bracelet, which she's worn since her first marriage to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson.
The California native's $70,000 three-carat diamond pinky ring by Lorraine Schwartz glittered on her right hand.
In total, Markle's ensemble to get a Thanksgiving turkey ready cost a whopping $97,145, putting the Netflix star totally out of touch with the average holiday cook's attire.
Basting Blasted
"Nothing screams authenticity quite as remarkably as a woman, basting a chicken, in a satin frock, without an apron...Hair loose around the food?" one critic snarked about Markle's look, while a second sighed, "That stupid nail necklace. She wore it at Easter too."
"I've made a lot of turkeys in my day and have never basted it with honey AFTER it comes out of the oven. Is that a thing? And yeah, I’ve got gravy on my apron and flour in my hair," a third user huffed about Markle's cooking "skills."
"I’ve never in my entire life applied honey or marmalade to a bird after it’s out of the oven. Similarly, you baste while cooking, not at the table," a fourth person noted.
"Psst, Megs…. Turkeys are basted while cooking. Stop spreading sugar juice all over a turkey that someone else took time to prep," a fifth sneered.
"Where Is the Festiveness?"
Markle's expensive outfit while incorrectly glazing her turkey is yet another setback for the wannabe lifestyle influencer.
She was heavily criticized for wearing the same necklace, in the shape of a long nail that meets in the front of her neck, in an As Ever holiday video.
Markle was seen stuffing items into "boring" and "unfestive" beige and brown Christmas stockings hanging from a fireplace while wearing a dull brown satin dress.
Wickless Candles and Spiced Cider Mockery
More As Ever gaffes include the $64 Signature Candle No. 519 arriving wickless during an unboxing of the brand's holiday collection, rendering the item unable to be lit.
Holiday tastemakers also mocked Markle for her $16 mulling spice mix, which she put in a vat of boiling water and called "spiced cider," despite not using any actual cider, alcohol, or fresh fruit that traditionally go into the usual recipe.