EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Flaunts Nearly $100K Outfit During 'Failed' Turkey Preparation... as Ex-Royal Gets Destroyed Over Cooking Skills in As Ever Thanksgiving Video

Prince Harry's wife shared an Instagram video promoting her pricey As Ever wildflower honey to glaze the bird, and also caught flak for her attire.

The former actress was seen wearing a $495 Heidi Merrick "Marion Slip Dress" in burgundy satin, with no apron or other protection to prevent staining.

Markle wore her controversial $18,700 gold and diamond Cartier Juste Un Clou Torque necklace, and her ever-present $7,950 gold Cartier Love bracelet, which she's worn since her first marriage to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson.

The California native's $70,000 three-carat diamond pinky ring by Lorraine Schwartz glittered on her right hand.

In total, Markle's ensemble to get a Thanksgiving turkey ready cost a whopping $97,145, putting the Netflix star totally out of touch with the average holiday cook's attire.