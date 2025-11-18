'So Nauseating': Meghan Markle Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' For Wearing a $18,700 Necklace to Promote Her 'Struggling' As Ever Holiday Collection
Nov. 18 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
While Meghan Markle attempted to make her As Ever holiday collection aspirational, the Diva Duchess may have gone too far with her expensive taste in what she wore to promote the brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, was blasted not only for the price of the necklace she wore in a video, but also for its controversial design, which some considered incredibly insensitive given the true nature of Christmas.
Holiday Bling
In the brief video Markle posted on her As Ever Instagram page, she was seen wearing her gold and diamond Cartier Juste Un Clou Torque necklace, which costs a whopping $18,700.
The item is a choker in the shape of a long nail, with the head at one end and a pointed end at the other, meeting at the front of the neck.
The necklace isn't new, as the California native debuted it at the 2022 Invictus Games opening ceremony in The Hague, the Netherlands.
Markle paired it with a distinctly unfestive, dull-brown satin long-sleeve shirt and a fitted skirt, along with her emerald-cut solitaire pinky ring, which she's been wearing since 2021. The bauble by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz is estimated to cost $70,000.
Controversial Design
Royal watchers were highly critical of Markle wearing the necklace for a holiday video.
"So nauseating!" one user huffed about the accessory.
"Wearing a necklace that is a nail seems somewhat sacrilegious to me, given how Jesus Christ was killed," a second person pointed out.
A third sneered, "It was originally first worn at an Invictus game in the Hague on Holy Saturday — the day before Easter! Bad choices!" referring to how Christ was crucified on the cross with nails.
"Why does she like that necklace? She wears it a lot. It's not beautiful and perhaps not comfortable to wear. She is strange, but perhaps there is some secret message or her imaginary meaning," a fourth user wondered.
"She's doing a TV show for a special Christian celebration with a nail around her neck. Disgusting, thoughtless person," a fifth jeered.
'Joyless' Holiday Video
Markle was seen stuffing items into beige and brown knit stockings hanging above a fireplace, looking so pleased with herself as she rocked her pricey jewelry.
Other royal watchers called the overall aesthetic "joyless," while another asked, "Where is the festiveness?" for the drab earth tones and lack of holiday colors such as bright red and green.
"Nothing screams festive holiday and celebration like BEIGE!!!" a third shrieked.
As Ever Holiday Collection Drama
Markle is still struggling to push items from her As Ever holiday collection, even though she got flamed for selling a $64 candle that arrived with no wick,
She was also mocked for her As Ever mulled cider.
In a video tutorial, Markle was roasted for simply boiling water and throwing in a bag of spices, rather than using actual cider and natural, fresh ingredients like cranberries, orange slices, and cinnamon.