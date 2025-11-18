'So Nauseating': Meghan Markle Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' For Wearing a $18,700 Necklace to Promote Her 'Struggling' As Ever Holiday Collection

In the brief video Markle posted on her As Ever Instagram page, she was seen wearing her gold and diamond Cartier Juste Un Clou Torque necklace, which costs a whopping $18,700.

The item is a choker in the shape of a long nail, with the head at one end and a pointed end at the other, meeting at the front of the neck.

The necklace isn't new, as the California native debuted it at the 2022 Invictus Games opening ceremony in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Markle paired it with a distinctly unfestive, dull-brown satin long-sleeve shirt and a fitted skirt, along with her emerald-cut solitaire pinky ring, which she's been wearing since 2021. The bauble by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz is estimated to cost $70,000.