RadarOnline.com can reveal Kiefer Sutherland is confronting an uncomfortable moment in a four-decade career, with his latest turn in a glossy Christmas film prompting industry whispers the once-indomitable 1980s star has lost his footing after he ended up in a "pathetic" Christmas movie. Sutherland, 59, rose to global fame in movies such as Young Guns and The Lost Boys, before experiencing a career resurgence playing counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer across eight seasons of the Fox drama 24, plus the 2008 TV movie 24: Redemption and the 2014 revival 24: Live Another Day.

Article continues below advertisement

The Roles Aren't Coming

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BRAINSTORM MEDIA Kiefer Sutherland took a role in 'Tinsel Town' after work seemed to dry up.

Article continues below advertisement

When the franchise finally ended, he assumed steady work would follow. Instead, the actor now acknowledges the offers he expected never arrived – as reality sources told us has shaped his recent choices, including a role in Tinsel Town, a holiday release that has drawn massively harsh criticism. Sutherland admitted in a Christmas interview in which he laid bare his surprise at the post-24 silence: "After 24, I thought I would just naturally have a bunch of opportunities staring me in the face. But the truth is, if you don't create those opportunities, they're just not there. As someone who likes to work, there have been times when I haven't worked for a while – because I didn't do a lot of the planning that's required."

Article continues below advertisement

'Kiefer is Taking Whatever Comes Along Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BRAINSTORM MEDIA He said financial pressure pushed him into early compromises.

Article continues below advertisement

Industry figures say the disappointment lying behind Sutherland's remarks helps explain his willingness to embrace far less prestigious projects such as the pantomime-themed Tinsel Town, which sees him play a washed-up actor who travels to Britain to unwittingly take a part in a community stage play. One television producer familiar with his career said, "There is a sense that Kiefer is taking whatever comes along now. After playing a character as dominant as Jack Bauer, it is hard to recalibrate, and some of these roles feel like attempts to stay visible rather than inspired choices that have anything to do with art or proper movies."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sutherland revealed '24' gave him the closest thing to a steady job.

Article continues below advertisement

After 24, Sutherland did secure another high-profile lead playing the U.S. president in the political thriller Designated Survivor, which ran for three seasons, and appeared in a reboot of The Fugitive. Yet those successes did not restore the sense of momentum he once enjoyed. A former showbiz agent said, "He went from being the man networks built schedules around to competing in a crowded streaming market. That shift can be brutal, even for established names. Tinsel Town has been slammed as an utterly pathetic Christmas movie, and it made Kiefer seem like an utterly lost boy, excuse the pun."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Out of a Job'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sutherland insisted he felt grateful, even as the harsh reviews for his latest movie have landed.