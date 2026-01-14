'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Impeachment Push Grows After Renee Nicole Good's Death — as Her Job Approval Rating Slips to 36 Percent
Jan. 14 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Embattled Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem's approval ratings have tanked in the aftermath of the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis that left protester Renee Good dead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As a Democrat lawmaker is pushing forward with articles of impeachment against Noem, 54, pollsters found Republicans are thrilled with the ICE Barbie's performance, while those on the left want her gone immediately.
'The Shots Should Not Have Been Fired'
A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday, January 13, showed only 36 percent of Americans had a favorable impression of how Noem is doing on the job, with a 52 percent disapproval rate. Only 12 percent of respondents had no opinion.
How Noem was perceived in handling her role as DHS secretary was highly partisan, with 77 percent of Republicans approving of her job performance and 85 percent of Democrats disapproving of her leadership.
Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy revealed that Noem's performance ratings were down due to Good's shooting, with "More than eight in ten American voters say they’ve seen the video."
Initial video from the scene showed Good's vehicle appearing to drive forward into the agent as he opened fire, while his own video later showed the mother of three lobbing taunts before driving into him as shots rang out.
"But should the shooting have happened? The majority say the shots should not have been fired by the ICE agent, while more than one-third believe the shooting was justified," he added about the divisive encounter.
In July 2025, Noem's approval rating stood at 39 percent, while 50 percent disapproved.
Noem Defended ICE's Actions
After ICE agent Jonathan Ross opened fire on Good after she seemingly tried to run him over with her car on January 7, Noem immediately backed her employee's actions. She declared it was an act of "domestic terrorism" by a "professional agitator."
The former South Dakota governor said hours after the shooting that a "mob of agitators" had been "harassing" the agents all day as they attempted to carry out their jobs and that Good had been "stalking and impeding" the agents all day.
Noem said Good "proceeded to weaponize her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over after repeatedly ignoring their commands to exit her vehicle."
While Noem justified the shooting, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey immediately called Good's death a "murder" and demanded ICE agents leave the state.
Articles of Impeachment Introduced
Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Robin Kelly formally introduced articles of impeachment against Noem on Wednesday, January 14, citing not just the Minneapolis incident but other ICE actions throughout the country ever since President Donald Trump launched his mission to arrest and report criminal illegal aliens early in his second term.
"Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, LA, New Orleans, Charlotte, Durham, and communities north, south, east, and west," Kelly fumed at her news conference. "She needs to be held accountable for her actions."
'How Silly During a Serious Time'
DHS fired back at Kelly by claiming her impeachment move was nothing but an attention grab.
"How silly during a serious time. As ICE officers are facing a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district," a DHS spokesperson scoffed about the congresswoman.
They added, "We hope she would get serious about doing her job to protect the American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem."
Kelly fired back about Noem, "You have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences."
House Democratic leaders have not yet backed Kelly's efforts, which may be futile in the Republican-controlled chamber.