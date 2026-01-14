'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Impeachment Push Grows After Renee Nicole Good's Death — as Her Job Approval Rating Slips to 36 Percent

A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday, January 13, showed only 36 percent of Americans had a favorable impression of how Noem is doing on the job, with a 52 percent disapproval rate. Only 12 percent of respondents had no opinion.

How Noem was perceived in handling her role as DHS secretary was highly partisan, with 77 percent of Republicans approving of her job performance and 85 percent of Democrats disapproving of her leadership.

Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy revealed that Noem's performance ratings were down due to Good's shooting, with "More than eight in ten American voters say they’ve seen the video."

Initial video from the scene showed Good's vehicle appearing to drive forward into the agent as he opened fire, while his own video later showed the mother of three lobbing taunts before driving into him as shots rang out.

"But should the shooting have happened? The majority say the shots should not have been fired by the ICE agent, while more than one-third believe the shooting was justified," he added about the divisive encounter.

In July 2025, Noem's approval rating stood at 39 percent, while 50 percent disapproved.