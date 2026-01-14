Timothy Busfield Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl During Audition and 'Begged the Family to Not Report to Law Enforcement if He Received Therapy'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Timothy Busfield faces another new charge of s--ual abuse against a minor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor remains in jail on charges of assaulting two minor brothers on the set of The Cleaner.
New Accusations
In a pretrial detention motion filed Wednesday, Jan. 14, Busfield is alleged to have groped a then 16-year-old girl when she auditioned for a role at a Sacramento theater founded by the West Wing star.
"While auditioning for (Busfield) at B Street Theatre, the 16-year-old reported that (Busfield) kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates," the motion states.
Busfield, 68, allegedly "begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy," which they agreed to.
The Emmy-winning actor founded the B Street Theatre in 1986, when it was then known as the Theatre for Children, Inc. Officials at the theatre released a statement distancing themselves from the fallen star.
"Mr. Busfield does not have any role presently with B Street Theatre," the statement said. "He was a co-founder of the theatre but has not served in any capacity since 2001. He is listed on our website as an emeritus member of the board, however he has not attended a board meeting in that capacity since 2001."
Busfield Held in Jail
The new accusation comes as prosecutors in Albuquerque, New Mexico, push to hold Busfield in jail there without bail, arguing it shows a "sustained pattern of predatory conduct."
They doubled down by slamming that Busfield's "history of alleged sexual misconduct spanning more than two decades, coupled with the fear expressed by witnesses regarding retaliation and professional harm, illustrates how individuals in positions of power are able to silence victims and witnesses, allowing abuse to persist unchecked."
Allegations On Set
Busfield is currently facing two counts of criminal s--ual contact of a minor and one open count of child abuse, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred while he was directing the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady, which filmed in New Mexico.
Investigators say that one child told police Busfield touched them inappropriately when they were seven years old, with alleged incidents happening five or six times starting in November 2022.
The 11-year-old male twins were treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where staff members first raised concerns that minors may have been groomed on set.
Previous Accusations
And Radar revealed that the Field of Dreams star was previously accused of s--ually assaulting a high school girl on the Minneapolis set of the kid-centered baseball movie, Little Big League.
The unnamed student claimed in court papers that the star plied her with booze, fondled her b------ and twisted his foot into her crotch to try to force her to have s--.
She also accused the Emmy winner of having a mental illness that made him a s--ual pervert and claimed she was the object of that deviancy.
The girl, identified only as R.W., alleged her ordeal began when she was introduced to Busfield during a lunch break on the set. The next day, she claimed, the actor invited her into his trailer and allegedly touched her s--ually and propositioned her.
According to the lawsuit: "Busfield tried to coerce the girl into having intercourse with him by claiming he had an arrangement with his wife. He allegedly asked her if she was a lesbian after she rejected him."
Busfield settled the lawsuit with the movie extra out of court.