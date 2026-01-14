Timothy Busfield Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl During Audition and 'Begged the Family to Not Report to Law Enforcement if He Received Therapy'

In a pretrial detention motion filed Wednesday, Jan. 14, Busfield is alleged to have groped a then 16-year-old girl when she auditioned for a role at a Sacramento theater founded by the West Wing star.

"While auditioning for (Busfield) at B Street Theatre, the 16-year-old reported that (Busfield) kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates," the motion states.

Busfield, 68, allegedly "begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy," which they agreed to.

The Emmy-winning actor founded the B Street Theatre in 1986, when it was then known as the Theatre for Children, Inc. Officials at the theatre released a statement distancing themselves from the fallen star.

"Mr. Busfield does not have any role presently with B Street Theatre," the statement said. "He was a co-founder of the theatre but has not served in any capacity since 2001. He is listed on our website as an emeritus member of the board, however he has not attended a board meeting in that capacity since 2001."