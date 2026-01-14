Trump Assassination Threat: Iran Issues Sickening Warning to Prez as Tensions Escalate — 'This Time, the Bullet Will Not Miss'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Iran has threatened to assassinate President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report, as tensions between the US and the Middle Eastern nation continue to teeter.
The foreign nation, which is trying to quell growing protests, warned it would strike back if Trump gets involved.
'This Time, The Bullet Won’t Miss'
President Trump has previously promised if Iran punishes or kills protestors, the US would respond.
In response, Iranian state TV aired images of Trump after a bullet grazed his ear during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
A message written over the image warned: "This time, the bullet won’t miss."
As Radar readers remember, the then-presidential candidate narrowly escaped an assassination attempt as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle – hitting Trump in the upper right ear.
A defiant Trump thrust his fist in the air in a show of strength as he was quickly rushed off the stage.
The Secret Service shot and killed Crooks, but not before the gunfire claimed the life of attendee Corey Comperatore and injured two others.
Iran's Previous Assassination Threats
Iran has threatened to kill Trump in the past, including during the last campaign. The FBI accused Afghan-born Farhad Shakeri – who once lived in the U.S. but now resides in Tehran – of accepting money from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to surveil and then carry out a hit on the 79-year-old in the weeks leading up to the election.
The complaint was filed in a New York City federal court and stated Shakeri, 51, was tapped to "focus on surveilling and, ultimately, assassinating, former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
"Shakeri has informed law enforcement that he was tasked on Oct. 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill President-elect Donald J. Trump."
Trump's 'Maximum' Effort
Trump has not hidden his disdain for the foreign power.
During his first White House term, Trump pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran and backed out of Barack Obama's nuclear deal, which provided sanction relief in exchange for Iran not developing a nuclear bomb.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to pick up his "maximum pressure" campaign where he left off if he were re-elected – and further warned foreign ports and traders who handled Iranian oil would feel the consequences of his sanctions.
While motivation for the assassination plot could be interpreted as an extreme effort to thwart Trump from being elected and avoid future sanctions, court documents revealed IRGC leaders did not expect him to win in November.
Shakeri was reportedly told if he could not kill Trump by October 14, he should wait and carry out the attack after the November 7 election, assuming Trump would lose and therefore would be a weaker target.
Biden 'Was Floating': Trump, 79, Accuses Sleepy Joe of Being 'High as a Kite' During 'Really Bad' Speech as He Trolls Ex-Prez With Brutal Impression
Threats Foreign and Domestic
Trump has also faced several attempts on his life in this country as well, and just this week his motorcade was forced to take a suddenly different route on his way to the Palm Beach Airport in Florida due to a "suspicious object."
Security sweeps prior to Trump's arrival at the airport unearthed the object, which the White House did not describe.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, shared: "A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly."
When Trump was asked about the object, he insisted he knew "nothing" about it.