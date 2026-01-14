Trump Assassination Threat: Iran Issues Sickening Warning to Prez as Tensions Escalate — 'This Time, the Bullet Will Not Miss'

Trump has not hidden his disdain for the foreign power.

During his first White House term, Trump pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran and backed out of Barack Obama's nuclear deal, which provided sanction relief in exchange for Iran not developing a nuclear bomb.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to pick up his "maximum pressure" campaign where he left off if he were re-elected – and further warned foreign ports and traders who handled Iranian oil would feel the consequences of his sanctions.

While motivation for the assassination plot could be interpreted as an extreme effort to thwart Trump from being elected and avoid future sanctions, court documents revealed IRGC leaders did not expect him to win in November.

Shakeri was reportedly told if he could not kill Trump by October 14, he should wait and carry out the attack after the November 7 election, assuming Trump would lose and therefore would be a weaker target.