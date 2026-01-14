Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Crumbling Empire Suffers Another Blow as U.S. Authorities Dismiss Hundreds of Applications to Trademark Sick Names

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

U.S. authorities dismissed hundreds of Kanye West trademark bids.

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kanye West's crumbling business empire has been dealt a fresh blow by the U.S. authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper has lurched from one PR disaster to another due to his antisemitic rants and wayward behavior—with his $1 billion fortune apparently dwindling fast.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

US Trademark Office Slams The Door On Yews

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Officials abandoned multiple applications for Yews.

Now we can reveal efforts to trademark hundreds of controversial names have been refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

This includes the rapper's application to officially rubber-stamp the word "Yews" under various goods and services, including food, beverages, clothing, household goods, jewelry and even news reporting.

The latter was set up for his alt-right website Yews News, which lasted just a few months in 2024.

So far, 20 applications to trademark "Yews" have been abandoned.

Article continues below advertisement

Hundreds Of Kanye Linked Filings Left Dead

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Many applications expired without approval.

In the past 12 months, there have been around 350 applications from his trademark firm, Ox Paha, that have been abandoned, meaning they’ve been dismissed and are now dead.

In typical haphazard West style, many of the trademarks have been rejected, as Ox Paha hasn’t bothered to state a trademark’s use in time, and thus, the application expired.

There’s not been one application by Ox Paha in the last five years that has been successfully registered with the USPTO.

Other applications to fall by the wayside in similar fashion include Ye, Yeezus, Yeezy Sound and Donda.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Macaulay Culkin claimed he was regularly placed in dangerous situations on-set

EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Horror — Child Star Opens Up About How He Faced Deadly Dangers on Movie Sets

Photo of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gilbert Makes One Massive Public Move After Scandal-Mired Husband Timothy Busfield Was Arrested For Pedo Accusations

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye’s business efforts struggled amid ongoing controversy.

While some of the trademark applications were relatively normal, others were downright bizarre.

This includes a slight difference in the spelling of the same word, such as Villadome, Drome, Villadrome, Villadram, Droam, Villadroam and Villadraom.

The applications didn't just include standard goods and services such as clothing, electronics and cosmetics, but also medical equipment like face masks, curtains, building materials, metals and legal services.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.