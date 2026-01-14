EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Crumbling Empire Suffers Another Blow as U.S. Authorities Dismiss Hundreds of Applications to Trademark Sick Names

Kanye West's crumbling business empire has been dealt a fresh blow by the U.S. authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The rapper has lurched from one PR disaster to another due to his antisemitic rants and wayward behavior—with his $1 billion fortune apparently dwindling fast.

US Trademark Office Slams The Door On Yews

Source: MEGA Officials abandoned multiple applications for Yews.

Now we can reveal efforts to trademark hundreds of controversial names have been refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. This includes the rapper's application to officially rubber-stamp the word "Yews" under various goods and services, including food, beverages, clothing, household goods, jewelry and even news reporting. The latter was set up for his alt-right website Yews News, which lasted just a few months in 2024. So far, 20 applications to trademark "Yews" have been abandoned.

Hundreds Of Kanye Linked Filings Left Dead

Source: MEGA Many applications expired without approval.

In the past 12 months, there have been around 350 applications from his trademark firm, Ox Paha, that have been abandoned, meaning they’ve been dismissed and are now dead. In typical haphazard West style, many of the trademarks have been rejected, as Ox Paha hasn’t bothered to state a trademark’s use in time, and thus, the application expired. There’s not been one application by Ox Paha in the last five years that has been successfully registered with the USPTO. Other applications to fall by the wayside in similar fashion include Ye, Yeezus, Yeezy Sound and Donda.

Source: MEGA Kanye’s business efforts struggled amid ongoing controversy.