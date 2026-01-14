Kim Kardashian Faces Fresh Backlash Over Parenting Skills as Daughter North West, 12, Shows Off New Finger Piercings

One was a close-up snapshot of the pre-teen standing outside a store at night, her left hand held in front of the camera.

It appeared North was showcasing her two piercings on her pointer and middle fingers, which she debuted in November.

A dermal piercing is not the same as a regular piercing and involves a surgical procedure.

It is a single-point piercing where a small, flat-bottomed anchor is surgically placed under the skin's surface.

Less than 15 minutes later, she dropped a beat that, while no words were sung, bore the title "Piercing on my hand hardstyle outro."

The reality star also showcased the same bright blue, vibrant hairstyle that she first showed off in June, just before her 12th birthday.