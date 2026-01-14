Your tip
Kim Kardashian Faces Fresh Backlash Over Parenting Skills as Daughter North West, 12, Shows Off New Finger Piercings

Photo of North West and Kim Kardashian.
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok/instagam

Kim Kardashian is bracing her self for more criticism over her 12-year-old daughter North West's controversial finger piercings.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian faces fresh scrutiny over her parenting after her 12-year-old daughter showed off more controversial finger piercings.

RadarOnline.com can reveal North West took to her Instagram Stories to display several shocking posts featuring her "high risk" bling.

'High Risk' Piercings

picture of North West
Source: @northwest;Instagram

North West showed off her controversial bling on her Instagram Stories

One was a close-up snapshot of the pre-teen standing outside a store at night, her left hand held in front of the camera.

It appeared North was showcasing her two piercings on her pointer and middle fingers, which she debuted in November.

A dermal piercing is not the same as a regular piercing and involves a surgical procedure.

It is a single-point piercing where a small, flat-bottomed anchor is surgically placed under the skin's surface.

Less than 15 minutes later, she dropped a beat that, while no words were sung, bore the title "Piercing on my hand hardstyle outro."

The reality star also showcased the same bright blue, vibrant hairstyle that she first showed off in June, just before her 12th birthday.

Slammed For Condoning Fashion Statement

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian was criticized when she attempted to defend North West's unusual bling.

The posts come after Kardashian, 45, came under fire by critics for condoning her eldest child’s seemingly mature behavior.

Over the last few months, North has flaunted numerous body and face piercings, tattoos, heavy makeup, and drastic hair transformations.

On the piercings, a Reddit user ranted, "Who the f--- lets their 12-year-old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12-year-old? My kid didn’t even have her ears pierced at 12."

Others vented on social media, saying: "This is what happens when you need to be your child's best friend and not a rational adult."

Another commented: "This is absolutely absurd. She is a child."

'She's Still A Child'

picture of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA

Kardashian was reminded her daughter was still a teen and 'not a grown adult.'

"Dermal piercings at 12 on your hand is wild. I'm all for allowing your children to express themselves and find their own style, but not this, not at 12," a third added.

"Why are they letting 12-year-olds look 25? Kim and Kanye need to be better parents, and North needs to be reminded she's a little girl, not a grown adult," another commented.

Speaking in October about her daughter’s unusual fashion choices, Kardashian said: "It's really hard, and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things.

"But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'Okay, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."

A few months later, the teen herself fired back, sharing a TikTok with the caption: "This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing."

Photos of North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West recently sported a blue wig and black grills on TikTok.

Medical experts have also been lining up to condemn the piercings and encouraging parents not to follow Kardashian's lead and allow their children to copy the look.

Dr. Tanya Kormeili, a board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California, said: "As a physician, I find it my duty to advise anyone against such aggressive piercings, especially for minors.

"The hand is a very sensitive area, full of a dense network of sensory nerves, arteries, and veins. The tendons run extremely close to the skin. This makes the chance of injury very high."

