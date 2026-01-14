Biden 'Was Floating': Trump, 79, Accuses Sleepy Joe of Being 'High as a Kite' During 'Really Bad' Speech as He Trolls Ex-Prez With Brutal Impression

Donald Trump has accused his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden of being "high as a kite" while in office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite Biden, 83, who is currently battling an aggressive form of cancer, keeping a fairly low profile since leaving office in January 2025, Trump, 79, can't seem to stop himself from constantly bringing up his political enemy.

Trump made the allegations – and unveiled a new impersonation of Biden – while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13.