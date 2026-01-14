Your tip
Donald Trump

Biden 'Was Floating': Trump, 79, Accuses Sleepy Joe of Being 'High as a Kite' During 'Really Bad' Speech as He Trolls Ex-Prez With Brutal Impression

Split photo of Joe BIden, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accused ex-President Joe Biden of being 'high' while in office.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has accused his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden of being "high as a kite" while in office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite Biden, 83, who is currently battling an aggressive form of cancer, keeping a fairly low profile since leaving office in January 2025, Trump, 79, can't seem to stop himself from constantly bringing up his political enemy.

Trump made the allegations – and unveiled a new impersonation of Biden – while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13.

Trump Disses Biden While Bragging About Going Off-script

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump bragged about not having to follow a teleprompter like Biden while speaking in Michigan.

Trump set his sights on Biden about halfway through his speech when he bragged about not following a teleprompter.

"You know, when you go up here, you take a big chance," Trump told the crowd. "Especially me because I go off teleprompter about 80 percent of the time. But isn't it nice to have a president that can go off teleprompter, don't you think?"

As the crowd roared with cheers and applause, the president continued to attack the 83-year-old.

Trump's Unhinged Impersonation of Biden

"Remember the speeches Joe would make? First of all, they'd last a matter of seconds, you know," Trump said before mocking Biden's speech impediment, saying, "Thank you very much."

He continued to make strange impersonations of Biden.

"You ever noticed Joe would always cough before a speech?" the president said before making unsettling, guttural noises meant to mimic Biden. "State of the Union, he goes, 'ladies and gentlemen.'"

After claiming Biden's speeches were always "very short," Trump alleged the former president was "high" and "floating" through some of his public addresses.

Trump Accuses Biden of Being 'High as a Kite'

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Trump accused Biden of being 'high as a kite' during a 'bad speech' while he was in office.

"Although the one time they had him spruced up pretty good," Trump said. "Remember he was high as a kite? He was floating."

"He was up there, way up. He didn't. That was a bad speech. But uh, hey, he got through it, you know," the president continued. "He got through it. If you call it getting through it."

Tuesday night's speech was far from the first time Trump has disparaged Biden off the campaign trail.

Trump's Biden Obsession

Photo of Donald Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame' at the White House
Source: MEGA

Trump used a photo of an autopen signature for Biden's portrait on the 'Presidential Walk of Fame.'

In addition to blaming Biden's policies for current issues his administration is dealing with, including the rising cost of living and immigration concerns, Trump has been fixated on comparing himself to his predecessor, especially amid scrutiny of his own health and mental acuity.

While Biden was in office, Trump and his allies led the charge on calling out his age and highlighting embarrassing gaffes. The 79-year-old has famously referred to Biden as "Sleepy Joe," a nickname that has since backfired on Trump after he was caught dozing off in numerous meetings.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, the president was said to have "repeatedly" brought up Biden's name while speaking with the outlet's White House correspondent Katie Rogers and her colleagues.

"I think Joe Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to old people," the president reportedly said during the interview.

When asked about his own advanced age, Trump dismissed concerns about his health and ability to serve.

"I think it’s easier for me. I feel physically the same," he said. "I feel the way I did 40 years ago."

