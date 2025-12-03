Donald Trump 'Voids' All Documents and Pardons Signed by Joe Biden's Autopen in Fresh Attack on Former Prez

The president repeatedly targeted Biden's use of the autopen to sign official documents during his time in the Oval Office, believing his aides were making decisions on his behalf due to his fragile mental state.

The autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision, typically for high-volume or ceremonial documents.

It has been employed by presidents of both major parties to sign letters and proclamations.

But in a typically defiant boast on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on his previous threats to void all documents Biden signed off on with the pen.