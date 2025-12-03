Donald Trump 'Voids' All Documents and Pardons Signed by Joe Biden's Autopen in Fresh Attack on Former Prez
Dec. 3 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is terminating all documents and pardons his predecessor Joe Biden signed off on using his autopen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before he left office in January, Biden issued several pardons, including for family members, but Trump says he's now revoked them.
Autopen Crackdown
The president repeatedly targeted Biden's use of the autopen to sign official documents during his time in the Oval Office, believing his aides were making decisions on his behalf due to his fragile mental state.
The autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision, typically for high-volume or ceremonial documents.
It has been employed by presidents of both major parties to sign letters and proclamations.
But in a typically defiant boast on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on his previous threats to void all documents Biden signed off on with the pen.
Long-held Suspicions Over Device
He wrote: "Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized 'AUTOPEN,' within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect."
Biden also commuted sentences, including for non-violent drug offenders.
"Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump added.
Presidents may legally undo executive orders signed by their predecessors, including pardons; however, there is no legal mechanism to retract clemency after it is granted.
Biden signed 162 executive orders during his tenure.
Notorious Pardons to Family Members
Inside Epstein's 'Orgy Island': Never-Before-Seen Eerie Videos and Pictures Released of Sick Pedo's Complex Where Sex Trafficking Crimes Were Committed
Among the most controversial were the autopen-signed pardons of Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee.
The 83-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer in May, also pardoned family members – James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden – on his last full day in office.
The Democrat's only hand-signed pardon during his final months in office was also his most pivotal, the order signed for his recovering cocaine-addict son, Hunter.
Despite Trump's accusations, Biden claims he personally authorized every single pardon and commutation where the autopen was used.
Last month, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee asked the Justice Department to carry out a review of every single executive order made by Biden.
It released a lengthy report which described a deeply "flawed process," akin to a "presidential pardon game of telephone" used in the Biden White House.
"The Committee has found that President Biden's aides coordinated a cover-up of the president's diminishing faculties," it said.
The GOP report shed light on the never-before-exposed chain of command, which appears to have relied heavily on secondary and tertiary information passed along by decision makers who were not even present in certain meetings.
Investigators describe the structure as "lax", and the instances of the 'clemency actions taken in the final days of the Biden presidency' are called the "most flagrant."