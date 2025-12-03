Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'Voids' All Documents and Pardons Signed by Joe Biden's Autopen in Fresh Attack on Former Prez

picture of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has declared all documents and pardons Joe Biden signed off on with his autopen while president are now void.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is terminating all documents and pardons his predecessor Joe Biden signed off on using his autopen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Before he left office in January, Biden issued several pardons, including for family members, but Trump says he's now revoked them.

Article continues below advertisement

Autopen Crackdown

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been suspicious of Biden's use of the autopen, believing his aides were making decisions on his behalf.

Article continues below advertisement

The president repeatedly targeted Biden's use of the autopen to sign official documents during his time in the Oval Office, believing his aides were making decisions on his behalf due to his fragile mental state.

The autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision, typically for high-volume or ceremonial documents.

It has been employed by presidents of both major parties to sign letters and proclamations.

But in a typically defiant boast on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on his previous threats to void all documents Biden signed off on with the pen.

Article continues below advertisement

Long-held Suspicions Over Device

picture of joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden's health deteriorated during his final months as president, while he was signing off documents.

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized 'AUTOPEN,' within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect."

Biden also commuted sentences, including for non-violent drug offenders.

"Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump added.

Presidents may legally undo executive orders signed by their predecessors, including pardons; however, there is no legal mechanism to retract clemency after it is granted.

Biden signed 162 executive orders during his tenure.

Article continues below advertisement

Notorious Pardons to Family Members

picture of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden's troubled son, Hunter, was one of his family members he pardoned.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
epstein island

Inside Epstein's 'Orgy Island': Never-Before-Seen Eerie Videos and Pictures Released of Sick Pedo's Complex Where Sex Trafficking Crimes Were Committed

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk 'Was Betrayed by Leadership at Turning Point USA' Before His Assassination, Candace Owen Claims — as Conservative Mouthpiece Promises to Release 'Names and Evidence'

Article continues below advertisement

Among the most controversial were the autopen-signed pardons of Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee.

The 83-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer in May, also pardoned family members – James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden – on his last full day in office.

The Democrat's only hand-signed pardon during his final months in office was also his most pivotal, the order signed for his recovering cocaine-addict son, Hunter.

Despite Trump's accusations, Biden claims he personally authorized every single pardon and commutation where the autopen was used.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Biden has always denied Trump's claims, saying he authorized every single pardon and commutation where autopen was used.

Last month, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee asked the Justice Department to carry out a review of every single executive order made by Biden.

It released a lengthy report which described a deeply "flawed process," akin to a "presidential pardon game of telephone" used in the Biden White House.

"The Committee has found that President Biden's aides coordinated a cover-up of the president's diminishing faculties," it said.

The GOP report shed light on the never-before-exposed chain of command, which appears to have relied heavily on secondary and tertiary information passed along by decision makers who were not even present in certain meetings.

Investigators describe the structure as "lax", and the instances of the 'clemency actions taken in the final days of the Biden presidency' are called the "most flagrant."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.