Pam Bondi Under Fire: DOJ Employee Claims He Was Sacked by the U.S. Attorney General Over Lavish Gifts — Including Cigars and a Soccer Ball

Mixed-martial-art star Conor McGregor gifted the cigars to Bondi's staff. Tirrell shared he had to push back hard against the staff to encourage them to give them back.

"We got a request about some cigars from Conor McGregor and a soccer ball from FIFA," he shared with a news outlet. "And I felt like I really had to go to the mattress to convince the A.G.’s office: You can pay for the item or you can return the item or you can throw the item away. There’s no other way to do this."

McGregor had been found liable for sexual assault in a civil case and, while he attempted to appeal it, he was not successful.

He was allegedly scheduled to appear in a White House UFC match to take place in July. He had purportedly been in negotiations directly with the White House, noting he'd requested $100Million and 100 "Golden Visas" to compete in the event.