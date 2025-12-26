Biden Family Accused of 'Photoshopping' Cancer-Stricken Joe, 83, Into Awkward Holiday Snap — as Ex-Prez's Health Continues to Deteriorate
Dec. 26 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Joe Biden's family has been accused of "photoshopping" the cancer-stricken former president into a family photo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On his official social media, Biden posted a picture from Christmas Day, writing, "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love."
A Photoshop Accusation
While that wouldn't seem out of the ordinary for someone of his stature to do, he was hidden behind his wife, Jill, and barely visible in the pic.
People immediately flocked to social media to call out the picture, with one person writing, "I saw this photo and thought – No f------ way that's real. This is surely someone mocking Joe Biden, as being photoshopped into the picture – but no, it's real. It's from his official account. This is mindblowing."
Another person shared similar sentiments, insisting the former commander-in-chief looks "photoshopped in."
A third commenter asked, "Where's Joe?" while a fourth alleged the family is "already leaving Joe out of the family picture and he ain’t even dead yet."
Not all of the comments were negative, though, as some took time to praise Biden and his family.
"Our last real President," one person shared, while another wished him a Merry Christmas and called his family "beautiful."
"Peaceful and joyful sounds great," another user on X piped in to say. "Now if only the country felt the same way."
One other user called it a "respectable Christmas post," clearly comparing it to what Donald Trump had posted, including one message where he wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein."
Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Earlier this year, Biden's personal office confirmed he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," they shared at the time. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
They also detailed that his cancer was "hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management" and that Joe and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Shortly after, the 83-year-old released the following statement: "Cancer touches us all," he wrote in the wake of his diagnosis. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."
In October, it was confirmed by a spokesperson Biden is "undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment" for his cancer.
While Biden hasn't been seen in public often since leaving office, Radar revealed he was spotted in a photo with his daughter, Ashley, and his wife, Jill, getting ready for Thanksgiving.
The snap, which Ashley shared on her Instagram, appeared to be a selfie taken by her father, as he was in front, and Jill and Ashley were spotted behind him.
Despite his tumultuous health battle, he appeared in good spirits, flashing his pearly whites for the camera.