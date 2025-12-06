'United States of Amerigotit': Joe Biden Ridiculed After Botching the Word 'America' in Viral Fiery LGBTQ+ Conference Speech

"We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis stronger than we entered into that crisis," Biden said as he opened his remarks. "We just have to get up. So long as we keep the faith, summon hope, we get back up and remember who in the hell we are."

Moments later, Biden attempted to emphasize national resilience but tripped over the key phrase.

"We're the United States of Amerigotit," he said forcefully, before trying to quickly recover. "That's who we are. We're the US."

The brief mispronunciation immediately went viral, adding to a growing list of Biden's high-profile verbal gaffes — an issue that has repeatedly fueled criticism from his political opponents.

Still, Biden continued with his speech, turning his focus to LGBTQ+ issues and accusing President Donald Trump's administration of exploiting them for political gain.