Joe Biden

'United States of Amerigotit': Joe Biden Ridiculed After Botching the Word 'America' in Viral Fiery LGBTQ+ Conference Speech

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden fumbled and mispronounced the word 'America' during a recent speech.

Profile Image

Dec. 6 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Former President Joe Biden delivered another viral verbal slip on Friday, December 5, when he appeared to fumble the word "America" during remarks at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 83-year-old, who was receiving an award for advancing LGBTQ+ rights during his presidency, used the speech to condemn what he called "the many crises caused by this administration," but it was his own stumble that quickly drew attention.

Biden's Blunder

united states amerigotit joe biden ridiculed botching america lgbtq speech
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden, 83, delivered remarks at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference.

"We are one of the only countries in the world that time and again has come out of every crisis stronger than we entered into that crisis," Biden said as he opened his remarks. "We just have to get up. So long as we keep the faith, summon hope, we get back up and remember who in the hell we are."

Moments later, Biden attempted to emphasize national resilience but tripped over the key phrase.

"We're the United States of Amerigotit," he said forcefully, before trying to quickly recover. "That's who we are. We're the US."

The brief mispronunciation immediately went viral, adding to a growing list of Biden's high-profile verbal gaffes — an issue that has repeatedly fueled criticism from his political opponents.

Still, Biden continued with his speech, turning his focus to LGBTQ+ issues and accusing President Donald Trump's administration of exploiting them for political gain.

Biden vs. Trump

united states amerigotit joe biden ridiculed botching america lgbtq speech
Source: MEGA

Biden criticized “the many crises caused by this administration” and urged Americans to stay resilient.

Biden argued that Trump and his allies had "used gay and lesbian rights as a 'wedge to further divide the country'" and urged Americans to unify in the current political climate.

As he concluded, the former president called for continued activism: "Let's keep this fight going. Let's win it together. Now. Not tomorrow, now."

His difficulty pronouncing "America" is only the latest in a series of public missteps. His history of verbal blunders includes previously confusing his Vice President Kamala Harris with Trump and referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III as "that black man".

History of Speech Mishaps

united states amerigotit joe biden ridiculed botching america lgbtq speech
Source: MEGA

The incident adds to a long pattern of notable gaffes from Biden over the years.

Another widely criticized incident occurred during a NATO summit, where Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin", prompting shocked reactions from attendees. He attempted to correct himself mid-speech, saying, "No, we're going to beat Putin," attributing the error to being "so focused" on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Hours later, Biden again slipped during a separate event, calling Harris "Vice President Trump". He said: "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump (Harris) to be vice president did I think she was not qualified to be president. So, let's start there. Number one."

Biden also mistakenly praised the "Congressional Black Caucus" while speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, shortly after honoring Sister Norma Pimentel for her humanitarian work.

As Biden continues to appear at public events, these recurring slips remain a significant point of scrutiny, even as he maintains an active role in national political discussions.

